All Star Healthcare Solutions Receives Multiple Workplace Honors

Sun Sentinel and Modern Healthcare Recognize Industry Leader as Top Place to Work

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, recently was recognized as a top workplace by the Sun Sentinel newspaper in South Florida and Modern Healthcare magazine.

All Star ranked #5 in the midsize category (125–399 employees) for the 2024 Top Workplaces in South Florida by Sun Sentinel. The company also received a Specialty Award for Managers at a ceremony held May 8 at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center in Coral Springs, Fla.

Participating organizations' people completed an anonymous survey conducted by Energage, an HR technology and research company, that measured several indicators against comprehensive benchmarks, including employee engagement and satisfaction.

On May 13, Modern Healthcare released its annual Best Places to Work in Healthcare list, recognizing outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide, using data from an extensive, anonymous employee survey conducted by Workforce Research Group. Rankings will be announced at the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala in October. Modern Healthcare will publish the ranked winners in the October 14 issue.

"We are delighted to have our caring, performance-driven, and fun culture applauded by these media outlets," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's CEO and President. "These awards are especially meaningful because they reflect our people's experiences.

"All Stars are the driving force behind our 'one team, one dream' spirit. It's humbling to see the impact they make on healthcare facilities, providers, and their patients, by delivering our signature 'Red Carpet' Service every day," he added. "We know an investment in them—such as comprehensive work-life benefits and world-class training and professional development programs—is an investment in All Star's ongoing growth."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

