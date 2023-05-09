All Star Healthcare Solutions Receives Top Workplaces Honor from Sun Sentinel

Distinction recognizes companies with a strong record of employee appreciation, meaningful leadership, and caring cultures.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, was honored Wednesday, May 3, at the Sun Sentinel's 2023 Top Workplaces in South Florida awards ceremony held at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs in Coral Springs, Fla. The company ranked No. 4 in the midsize category.

"It's always exciting and humbling to be acknowledged for our caring company culture, especially when the award reflects our people's experience and positive feedback," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's President.

"Our people are the heart of All Star, and we continue to invest in a workplace that supports the important work they do every day," he added. "We embrace every opportunity to enrich their experiences with comprehensive benefits that focus on work-life balance, and world-class learning and development programs that set them up for success."

Employees at participating organizations completed an anonymous online survey conducted by Energage, LLC. It measured several drivers of engaged cultures critical to an organization's success, including employee engagement and satisfaction and a commitment to creating a caring and high-performing workplace.

"Our All Stars make such a positive impact on providers, clients, and ultimately patients, through their absolute dedication to delivering our signature 'Red Carpet' Service," said CEO Keith Shattuck. "It's extremely rewarding to see their commitment toward our community and each other also be recognized. We continue to grow stronger together."

Firms were divided into small (35­–124 employees), midsize (125–399 employees), and large (400 or more employees) company categories.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions