All Star Healthcare Solutions Wins 2021 Top Workplaces National Culture Awards for Compensation and Formal Training

The Compensation Award goes to organizations that achieve the highest scores for employees stating they believe the pay they receive is fair for the work they do. The Formal Training Award is testimony that an organization is providing the formal training employees want for their careers.

"Our people are our most treasured assets," said Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO. "Receiving recognition because they feel valued and amply compensated for the important work they do – as well as effectively prepared to grow and thrive at All Star – is extremely meaningful. We care about them and are grateful to have them on our team. And we appreciate the 'Red Carpet' Service they deliver to our providers, client facilities, patients, community, and each other. Their personal and professional development is a top priority, and we're absolutely dedicated to giving them the tools and training they need to succeed."

Last quarter, All Star earned employer recognition awards in four categories: Appreciation, Direction, Empowering Employees, and Values. The company also received the Specialty Award for Training as part of the Sun Sentinel's Top Workplaces awards earlier this year.

In addition to these prestigious awards, All Star also received seven Culture Badges from Energage for 2021, which highlight an organization's strongest culture drivers. It reached the top five percent for Employee Appreciation, and top 25 percent for Leaders In-The-Know, Meaningful Work, Company Direction, Clued-In Employees, Cross-Team Cooperation, and Strong Values.

Shattuck added, "We are honored by these remarkable distinctions and humbled by this heartening feedback from our All Star family."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

