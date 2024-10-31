All Star Hot Wings Celebrates 25th Anniversary with $10,000 Grant Initiative for Local Small Businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Hot Wings, a beloved Memphis dining institution known for its wet wings and commitment to the community, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special initiative aimed at giving back to the local small business community. In partnership with the Black Chamber of Memphis, the restaurant will award a total of $10,000 in micro-grants to four deserving small businesses in Shelby County.

Founded in 1999 as a small, family-owned establishment, All Star Hot Wings has grown to encompass four locations across the greater Memphis Area. What began with a mission to provide fresh, made-to-order meals in a fun, family-oriented setting has expanded into a local staple, serving as a gathering place for friends, families, and community events. Over the past 25 years, the restaurant has been more than just a dining spot—it has become a hub for cultural celebrations, neighborhood events, and local sports.

To mark its silver jubilee, All Star Hot Wings is reinforcing its long-standing commitment to community growth and entrepreneurship by supporting fellow small businesses in the area. The grant initiative will award $2,500 each to four selected businesses, empowering them to fuel growth, build upon their successes, or overcome current challenges.

"Our 25th anniversary is not only a celebration of our history but a reflection of our dedication to Memphis," said Patrick Matthewes, owner of All Star Hot Wings. "We want to honor the community that has supported us throughout the years by uplifting other small businesses that share our passion for serving the local area. This grant is one way we can help them grow and thrive."

Grant Details:

Award: Four businesses will receive $2,500 each.

Application Deadline: December 1, 2024

Winners Announced: December 21, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be a member of the Black Chamber of Memphis.

Must operate a brick-and-mortar business within Shelby County (no home-based businesses or food trucks).

Must have been in operation for 2 to 4 years and be active at the time of application.

Cannot exceed 500 employees and must generate less than $200,000 in annual net revenue.

Cannot exceed 500 employees and must generate less than $200,000 in annual net revenue. Completion of a Small Business Assessment and a grant application, including two short essays outlining business growth and the planned use of funds.

Essay Questions (500 words or less):

Outline the growth journey of your business since its founding. What milestones or achievements have marked your progress, and what challenges have you faced along the way? How do you plan to continue growing in the next few years?



How do you plan to utilize the $2,500 grant if awarded? Provide a detailed description of how the funds will be allocated and how they will support your business's growth and stability.

Applicants are required to submit standard business documents, such as a Shelby County Business License, W-9 Form, and recent financial statements, during the application process.

This grant program reflects All Star Hot Wings' ongoing dedication to fostering local economic development and supporting the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Memphis.

To apply, visit blackchamberofmemphis.com. For questions, contact Jasmine Bowden at [email protected].

About All Star Hot Wings:

Since its founding in 1999, All Star Hot Wings has grown from a small family-owned restaurant to a beloved Memphis staple, renowned for its delicious made-to-order meals, variety of wing flavors, and community involvement. With multiple locations across Memphis and Bartlett, All Star Hot Wings continues to be a hub for local culture, gatherings, and support for neighborhood events and charitable initiatives.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Boweden

[email protected]

901-636-9300

SOURCE Black Chamber of Memphis & All Star Hot Wings