All Star Kid Releases "A Thankfully Spooktacular Christmas" Album

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Kid, a new children's brand that creates fresh, modern, and culturally relevant educational content in the form of music, books, and live events, has released an album for the holidays entitled, "A Thankfully Spooktacular Christmas." The album was released this week and features a compilation of songs (perfect for the holidays -- Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas).

All Star Kid's in-house music label and production team creates catchy songs rooted in popular children's themes. They've also created a diverse cast of compelling and relatable original animated characters who star in our videos, books, and live events. This captures the imagination of young viewers.

Widely known from his stint on BRAVO's Real Housewives of Atlanta, Dennis McKinley sought to create a children's brand supported by truly modern and culturally-relevant music and characters. Before television and being a serial entrepreneur, McKinley also served as a former SVP for Hoople who oversaw A&R, publishing, and marketing for Death Row Records.

McKinley's inspiration for All-Star Kid is his three-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena, who has close to 400K Instagram followers and who he shares with TV Personality, Porsha Williams (cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta).

"All Star Kid features a lineup of six core characters, each with a distinct name, personality, and 'superpower' that helps them grow and succeed," says McKinley. "Their characters are featured in All Star Kid books, videos, and live events where they serve as Disney-on-Ice-style mascots."

Singers and songwriters on the project have worked with the likes of: Meek Mill, Kelly Rowland, Janelle Monae, Royce Da 5'9, Skyzoo, Torae, Fat Joe, and Kool G Rap. Kids are used throughout the album with vocals, adlibs and narration.

"While newborns may not be discerning music listeners, as children age, they don't want the same tired nursery rhymes and 100-year-old sing-alongs," McKinley adds. "With Pixar succeeding by layering references into their kids' films that parents would enjoy, All Star Kid creates modern, catchy music that everyone can appreciate, regardless of their age."

Songs on the album include: Very Scary Friends, Spooky, Gobble Gobble, Merry Halloween, Naughty or Nice and Santa's on the Way.

This is the second release from All Star Kid. Their first was a Volume One Compilation album.

A Thankfully Spooktacular Christmas is available on all streaming platforms.

For more information, please visit: https://allstarkid.com.

