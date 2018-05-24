All-Star Pop Group, The Slay Team, Kicks Off Summer with Effervescent Music Video and New Hit Single Crushin’ It in Tandem with Barefoot

MODESTO, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barefoot, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S. competitions, is teaming up with five of Hollywood's fiercest femmes, Elizabeth Banks, Cecily Strong, Phoebe Robinson, Chrissie Fit and Laura Bell Bundy – dubbed The Slay Team – to release what is sure to be the most celebrated song of summer 2018, Crushin' It.

In the music video produced by Haven Entertainment, this five-star crew discovers that no matter the circumstances around them, they are Crushin' It just by living their best lives and persevering through any situation thrown their way. The light-hearted and liberating anthem hails individuality and personal strength, encouraging listeners to believe in their ability to succeed. Each woman identifies with one of five colorful and delicious Spritzer can flavors of Rosé, Summer Red, Moscato, Red Sangria and Crisp White, which they can be seen enjoying throughout the video, putting a realistic spin on celebrating life's victories big and small.

"We really wanted to channel our fiercest alter egos and provide a sense of empowerment to anyone who needs a little reminder that they can crush anything they set their mind to!" said Laura Bell Bundy, member of The Slay Team, and the song's co-writer and co-producer along with partner Jeremy Adelman.

With a kaleidoscope of visuals inspired by Barefoot's newly re-designed Spritzer cans, director Karla Braun's vision brings the Barefoot experience to life through empowering, yet fun music. The Slay Team brings to life Barefoot's brand values of inclusivity, authenticity and community.

"It has been such an incredible collaboration working with an amazing and talented group of women to bring Barefoot's Spritzer products and brand values to life," said Anna Bell, Senior Director of Marketing at Barefoot. "Each woman brought their own unique perspective and fierce individuality to the song and video and we cannot wait to share this anthem with Barefoot fans and new friends this summer!"

To spritz up your daily routine with The Slay Team this summer, stream or download Crushin' It on all available streaming platforms. If you and your squad feel like dancing along to The Slay Team's music video, watch it on repeat via Barefoot's YouTube channel.

Hitting shelves this summer, Barefoot Spritzer cans are available in five flavors, ensuring that everyone in your squad can spritz up their summer with a flavor they enjoy! Canned for convenience and always ready to grab and go, Barefoot Spritzer cans will add a flavorful spritz to your all of summer activities.

About Barefoot®

Barefoot®, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S competitions, can be found bearing the fun, iconic footprint label. Barefoot has 16 still wine offerings available for an SRP of $6 for 750 ml bottles and $11 for 1.5-liter bottles. Barefoot Bubbly® sparkling wine has 11 available offerings with an SRP of $9. Beyond still wine, Barefoot® now offers wine-based spritzer cans made in a fizzy & light wine style with added hints of fruit flavor. Barefoot Spritzer™ has five flavors available 8.4 oz cans, with an SRP $8 for a four-pack and $2 for singles and are now available nationwide. ©2018 Barefoot Cellars, Modesto, CA. All rights reserved.

