All Star Recruiting is One of South Florida's 2020 Best Places to Work

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Recruiting was honored yesterday at the South Florida Business Journal's 2020 Best Places to Work Awards Luncheon at the Signature Grand in Davie, Florida. The company, which is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing firms in the United States, is both humbled and thrilled to announce it ranked fourth in the large company category.

"As a Best Place to Work, All Star attracts genuine, dedicated people whose ideals and commitment to doing the right thing align with our core values and goals," said Keith Shattuck, the company's CEO. "Our people care about positively impacting others and delivering our signature 'red carpet' service to our providers, patients, clients, community, and each other. This amazing distinction is a testament to them because they make All Star the best place to be."

All Star Recruiting is recurrently celebrated for its exceptional workplace environment and caring, high-performance culture.

As with the other organizations feted at the Best Places to Work Awards Luncheon, the company was chosen as a finalist based on the results of a confidential online survey administered to employees by Quantum Workplace. The top 45 firms, based on employees' feedback, were divided into one of three categories: small company (10 to 49 employees), medium company (50 to 99 employees), and large company (100 employees or more).

