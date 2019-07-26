All Star Recruiting Makes Florida Trend's Top 100 Best Companies List

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Recruiting has been named one of the Sunshine State's 2019 Best Companies to Work For. The full-service healthcare staffing firm, which places physicians and advanced practitioners in permanent positions and locum tenens jobs throughout the United States, was also recognized among this year's Best Staffing Firms to Work For by Staffing Industry Analysts.

The annual Best Companies list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. One hundred companies are ranked in small, medium, and large employer categories.

"We are honored to be distinguished as one of the 2019 Best Companies to Work For in Florida," said All Star Recruiting's CEO, Keith Shattuck. "Each of our people is integral in the delivery of our signature 'red carpet' service, providing an exceptional, high-level experience for the clinicians and clients—and by extension, patients—we serve. In addition, they are passionate about being there for each other, like family, and doing charitable work for our community and organizations like the Jorge Nation Foundation. Providing them with a great work environment, continuous opportunities to learn and grow, excellent benefits, and fun activities and events is the least we can do. Our people make our company the best place to be."

The Best Companies to Work For in Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey, and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Florida, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About All Star Recruiting

All Star Recruiting is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it. The firm's core values serve as the backbone of its "red carpet" service and are embedded in the fabric of its caring, high-performance culture. Its people are passionate about giving back to their community and those around them.

