All Star Recruiting Named as Best Staffing Company 2019

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Recruiting, one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the United States, today announced it has been named a 2019 Best Staffing Firms to Work For winner. The award is given annually by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, and recognizes employers for their top performance in engaging and deploying talent. Winners were recognized at SIA's 28th annual Executive Forum North America, held February 25 - 28 at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas.

"We are both humbled and honored to be included on SIA's prestigious Best Staffing Firms to Work For list," said Keith Shattuck, CEO, of All Star Recruiting. "Our people are the lifeblood of our organization, and the heart and soul of our caring, high-performance culture. We are dedicated to keeping them happy and engaged through opportunities for professional and personal growth and success, a comfortable environment conducive to collaboration, and a variety of fun, rapport-building activities and events."

Distinguished for its exceptional workplace environment and culture, All Star Recruiting is one of 14 U.S. staffing firms that scored in the top quartile of the "51 to 200 internal employees" award category. Other categories include North American companies with 10 to 20 internal employees, 21 to 50 internal employees, 201 to 500 internal employees, and over 501 internal employees; smaller and larger U.K. firms; and Best Staffing Company to Temp/Contract For. The Best Staffing Firms to Work For awards are sponsored by Monster Worldwide, Inc.

"Congratulations to the winners of this year's Best Staffing Firm to Work For' Awards," said Barry Asin, President of SIA. "These high-performing companies stand out for their quality of leadership and as organizations that prioritize culture and employee engagement. There is a strong correlation between employee engagement and growth. These firms have made that connection and use it to excel in their business and drive outstanding results."

Approximately 400 firms sought participation in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, Nebraska-based company. Internal employees at each firm were asked to complete a 40-question online survey that measured 10 key engagement categories focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation, and benefits. There is no charge for participation and companies completing the survey receive a report highlighting their firm's results.

In order to gather statistically sound results, participating companies must have reached a minimum level of employee participation, based on their total number of employees. Companies were ranked in each size category according to their overall score. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results.

See the full 2019 list.

Interested in becoming part of our caring, high-performance culture? Visit All Star Recruiting's Careers page.

About All Star Recruiting

All Star Recruiting is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

Our core values serve as the backbone of the quality, signature service we bring to our clients and patient care, and they are embedded in the fabric of our caring, high-performance culture. We are passionate about giving back to our community and those around us.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists, such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. SIA also provides training and accreditation with its unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for its award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, SIA helps both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

SOURCE All Star Recruiting

Related Links

http://www.allstarrecruiting.com

