All Star Recruiting Named One of South Florida's 2020 Top Workplaces

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Recruiting was honored September 17 at the Sun Sentinel's 2020 Top Workplaces virtual awards ceremony, held on Zoom. The company, one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the country, is both humbled and excited to announce it ranked fourth in the midsize company category.

"We are honored by this recognition, which is a testament to the entire All Star family," said Keith Shattuck, the company's CEO. "As a Top Workplace, we attract caring, high-performance people whose ideals and commitment to doing the right thing align with our Core Values and goals.

"Our people care about positively impacting others and delivering our "Red Carpet" Service to our providers, patients, clients, community, and each other," he continues. "This amazing distinction is a tribute to them because they make All Star a Top Workplace."

As with the other organizations recognized at the presentation, All Star was chosen based on the results of a confidential survey administered to employees by Energage, LLC. "For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent," said Eric Rubin, CEO of the employee engagement technology company.

Firms were divided into one of three categories: small company (fewer than 125 employees), midsize company (125 – 399 employees), and large company (400 employees or more). The anonymous survey uniquely measured 15 drivers of engaged cultures critical to an organization's success, including alignment, execution, and connection.

About All Star Recruiting

All Star Recruiting is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

The five points of All Star embody its Core Values and serve as the backbone of the company's "Red Carpet" service. Its people connect quality providers to patients, supporting their clients and the community.

About the Sun Sentinel

The Sun Sentinel is a leading news outlet covering Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade Counties.

