All Star Recruiting Named One of the 2019 Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms in the U.S.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Recruiting, one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the United States, was ranked one of the "Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the U.S." in a 2019 update by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions.

Moreover, the company earned a top-10 spot (#8) on the list of "Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms in the U.S: 2019."

In their report released earlier this month, SIA estimated that a total of 49 staffing firms each generated $50 million or more in U.S. healthcare staffing revenue in 2018. Combined, these firms generated $12.7 billion in such revenue, accounting for 75% of the market.

"We are honored by this recognition, which is a testament to the efforts of the entire All Star organization," says Keith Shattuck, CEO of All Star Recruiting. "Our people are the lifeblood of All Star's dedicated, high-achieving culture."

"We are committed to consistently delivering 'red carpet' service to our clients, our providers, and, by extension, the patients we serve," he continues. "All Star is grateful for this acknowledgement, and will continue to inspire trust and confidence, and strive to make a significant impact on ensuring patients have the access they need to qualified physicians and advanced practitioners."

About All Star Recruiting

All Star Recruiting is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it. The firm's core values serve as the backbone of its "red carpet" service and are embedded in the fabric of its caring, high-performance culture. Its people are passionate about giving back to their community and those around them.

