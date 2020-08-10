All Star Recruiting Presents All Star Cares Award to Khalil Nemou, MD, Celebrates National Locum Tenens Week

"The All Star Cares Award is presented to a provider who leads with the heart and significantly impacts the lives of others at work or in the community," says Keith Shattuck, the company's CEO. "Dr. Nemou is knowledgeable, kind, and flexible. Patients love him, and he enjoys solid, quality relationships with our people and clients. Facilities often request him in advance!"

He continues, "Moreover, at the onset of the pandemic, though he is not a nocturnist, Dr. Nemou graciously offered to provide overnight coverage at a facility that desperately needed it. He provides All Star's signature service at every interaction, and we are thankful for the opportunity to know and work with him."

"All Star Cares" is the company's philosophy. Its purpose statement is: The five points of All Star embody our core values and serve as the backbone of our "red carpet" service. Our people connect quality providers to patients, supporting our clients and the community.

The recipient of the prestigious All Star Cares Award is determined by Executive Committee based on nominations submitted by the company's people, clinicians, and/or clients.

"We are grateful for Dr. Nemou and all locum tenens providers, and all they do to provide quality, compassionate patient care at healthcare facilities nationwide – especially now, during the COVID-19 crisis and these extraordinary times," Shattuck adds.

About All Star Recruiting

All Star Recruiting is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

SOURCE All Star Recruiting

Related Links

http://www.allstarrecruiting.com

