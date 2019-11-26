All Star Recruiting Thanksgiving Feast Focuses on Family

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Recruiting celebrated Thanksgiving with a family-style feast, inviting its people—and their parents—to a midday holiday meal, served up with gratitude by company leaders.

"Gratitude is our attitude," says CEO Keith Shattuck. "It is the first of our Core Values and the backbone of what we're all about. We're so grateful for our All Star family. It was an enormous pleasure to enjoy a pre-holiday celebration with them and meet so many of their parents. Their moms and dads were gracious, happy to be here, and just plain awesome, which are qualities we see in our people every day."

A number of employees' parents joined the festivities, which were held in the office and included oven-roasted turkey and baked ham with all the fixings, vegan options, and assorted holiday pies. Family-style seating set up throughout the office provided a friendly atmosphere conducive to conversation and mingling.

Nicole Ventriglia says her parents flew in from New York specifically for the occasion! "My mom and dad were blown away," says the marketing coordinator, "and I was thrilled to have them here. I absolutely loved being able to mix together my two families for the day."

"Our company is comprised of dedicated, hardworking people who truly care about each other and the impact they have on those we serve," Shattuck continues. "We are grateful for each and every one of them."

About All Star Recruiting

All Star Recruiting is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it. The firm's core values serve as the backbone of its "red carpet" service and are embedded in the fabric of its caring, high-performance culture. Its people are passionate about giving back to their community and those around them.

