All Star Shame: Safety Advocates Call on MLB to Protect Fans From Foul Balls Throughout Professional Baseball

Skopp and FoulBallSafetyNow.com are organizing this action to remind fans that it's long overdue for MLB to end the current dysfunction prevalent throughout baseball, especially the minor leagues where foul ball safety netting is severely lacking.

"We're doing this to alert non-suspecting fans in America that their lives remain in danger of high-speed foul balls that could ruin their day in a split second and possibly cause permanent injury or death," according to Jordan Skopp, founder of FoulBallSafetyNow.com. "MLB has known about this threat for decades, but continues to neglect fan safety, especially in the minor leagues. We are sending another reminder that it's time to hold MLB responsible and to demand immediate action," Skopp said.

Fans outside Coors Field will be educated about the ongoing campaign calling on Commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB team owners to immediately add adequate protective safety netting in all of their facilities, including the minor leagues and Spring Training.

"All current and future All Stars will have to endure suffering in silence knowing that they could be the next one to inflict terrible harm to fans young and old. In the blink of an eye, a foul ball can maim or kill, and MLB knows it. It's also time to repeal the Baseball Rule, an outdated legal doctrine that has shielded baseball from liability, even for severe injuries. MLB's top priority must be to protect all families at the ballpark," Skopp said.

About Jordan Skopp:

Jordan Skopp is a baseball fan, stadium safety advocate, and author of an upcoming book detailing foul ball injuries at professional parks and what can be done to end the fan maiming crisis. Skopp is the founder of https://www.foulballsafetynow.com/.

