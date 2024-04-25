ALL-STAR TRANSPORTATION BUS DRIVERS IN WOLCOTT JOIN TEAMSTERS

Bus Drivers Choose Teamsters Local 671 as Union Representative

WOLCOTT, Conn., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus drivers at All-Star Transportation, a subsidiary of Student Transportation of America, in Wolcott have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 671. The 37 new Teamsters provide student transportation for Wolcott Public Schools.

"I am proud to welcome All-Star bus drivers to North America's strongest union," said Tony Lepore, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 671 in Bloomfield. "These workers are pivotal to Wolcott schools and must be rewarded with fair pay, dignity and respect, and improved safety standards. We are looking forward to helping these hardworking men and women secure an all-star contract that they can be proud of."

The new members voted to organize to improve working conditions, achieve compensation that is comparable to surrounding school districts, and to have a voice in the workplace.

"I voted to join the Teamsters because I want a fair contract with better compensation and a voice on the job," said Karla Jones, a bus driver at All-Star Transportation. "We are looking forward to getting our first Teamsters contract and a prosperous future as Teamsters."

Teamsters Local 671 represents workers in transportation, construction, and many other industries throughout Central Connecticut. For more information, go to Teamsters671.com.

