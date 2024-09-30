ALL-STAR TRANSPORTATION BUS WORKERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Waterbury Bus Workers Are the Latest to Organize with Teamsters Local 671

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus drivers at All-Star Transportation, a subsidiary of Student Transportation of America, in Waterbury have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 671. The 145 new Teamsters provide student transportation for Waterbury Public Schools.

"These new Teamsters are trusted with making sure students in Waterbury get to and from school safely," said Tony Lepore, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 671. "Just like other All-Star Transportation Teamsters, these drivers are now part of North America's strongest union. Teamsters Joint Council 10 organizers worked with our union to mobilize members and organize the campaign that resulted in a resounding victory, and our next goal is to get these workers a first contract they can be proud of."

The workers organized with Local 671 to improve working conditions, achieve compensation that is comparable to surrounding school districts, and to have a voice in the workplace.

"These workers were united and focused on the end goal, which was securing Teamsters representation," said Tom Mari, Secretary-Treasurer of Joint Council 10. "Our organizers worked hard, and these new Teamsters will now have a better quality of life moving forward."

"The journey to unifying our group began with a simple phone call by two people to the Teamsters," said Susan Griffin, a bus driver at All-Star Transportation. "We have worked tirelessly since the spring of 2023 with fantastic organizers who provided information about the benefits of joining a union, like job security, better wages, health care, and a secure retirement. All of this will improve the lives of so many of the All-Star bus drivers and monitors. We are unified and excited to begin negotiations and vote on a contract!"

Teamsters Local 671 represents workers in transportation, construction, and many other industries throughout Central Connecticut. For more information, go to Teamsters671.com.

