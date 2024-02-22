All Star's CEO and President Ken Bernstein Named to SIA Staffing 100 List

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practitioners, announces Chief Executive Officer and President Ken Bernstein has been named to the 2024 Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Staffing 100 North America list.

The annual program highlights 100 of the most influential leaders in North America for their impact on the staffing industry and their companies.

"It's inspirational to see Ken's absolute dedication to our people." Dianne Hunsaker, CFO, All Star Healthcare Solutions

"This is a very exciting and well-deserved honor for Ken. Under his humble, expert leadership, All Star Healthcare Solutions continues to grow," said Katie Escalante, Chief Sales Officer. "His commitment to building a bright future for All Star centers on supporting our people so they can make an impact by connecting providers with facilities so patients receive the high-quality care they deserve."

"It's inspirational to see Ken's absolute dedication to our people by directing efforts and resources into our caring, fun, and inclusive company culture," added Dianne Hunsaker, Chief Financial Officer. "He knows an investment in the company is an investment in our people and that will always deliver an impressive return."

"To the Staffing 100 North America and Staffing 25 Latin America executives honored for their exceptional contributions, your ability to steer organizations through unprecedented times stands as a testament to your unwavering commitment and remarkable leadership," said SIA President Ursula Williams. "Each of you have made an extraordinarily positive impact on your organizations, your teams, and all the people you serve."

Profiles of the 2024 Staffing 100 North America and Staffing 25 Latin America honorees were published in the January/February print and online editions of Staffing Industry Review on Feb. 21. SIA will recognize all the honorees during the Executive Forum North America at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas from March 25-28, 2024.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

