All Star's Katie Escalante Named to 2023 SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List

17 Nov, 2023

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, is excited to announce Chief Sales Officer Katie Escalante has been named to the 2023 Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list.

The annual program spotlights 100 female leaders for the Americas and 50 from around the globe who have made significant contributions to the success of their companies and who drive positive change in the staffing industry. 

"We couldn't be prouder of Katie receiving this amazing recognition. Her contribution to the success of All Star is beyond compare in leading our Locums and Direct-Hire Divisions to phenomenal year-over-year growth," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's CEO and President.

"Katie's keen understanding of the evolving nature of healthcare staffing empowers All Star to effectively and efficiently respond to client facilities' needs as well as those of our providers, with our signature 'Red Carpet' Service so patients receive the high-quality care they deserve," adds Bernstein. "Katie's also absolutely dedicated to fostering our caring, fun company culture and mentoring our people so they develop successful and rewarding careers."

"The incredible impact of the 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing is made even more remarkable given our current environment of post-pandemic shifts, economic concerns, and geopolitical issues," said Ursula Williams, SIA's chief operating officer. "Meeting such dramatic change and challenges with innovation and growth is a true power move, and the powerhouse women on this list have made such moves in the workforce solutions ecosystem. A huge congratulations to this year's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing."

All honorees will be celebrated at the annual SIA Executive Forum North America at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas from March 25-28, 2024.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions
All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

