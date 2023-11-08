All Stars Project (ASP) of New Jersey Awarded a Leadership Grant from PSEG Foundation

Grant to support ASP Development School for Youth and Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Stars Project, Inc., a national, privately funded, nonprofit organization providing award-winning, free, after-school development programs for youth in underserved communities, was awarded a $135,000 grant from the PSEG Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Newark, New Jersey-based Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG).

PSEG has a long-standing relationship with the ASP, providing over $1.6 million in financial support over the years. In partnership with ASP's Development School for Youth, PSEG has sponsored 86 paid summer internships and hosted dozens of professional development workshops, activities and events for youth in Newark and Jersey City, New Jersey. PSEG leadership and employees have contributed thousands of volunteer hours as coaches, workshop leaders, intern supervisors, board and trustee members and more. In addition, the grant supports Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids, an innovative police–community relations program proven to improve police and youth relations, resulting in safer communities.

"We are honored by this grant from the PSEG Foundation, in recognition of our work to support youth development in New Jersey and beyond," said Shadae McDaniel, Vice President/ Director of ASP of NJ and Director of Strategic Initiatives. "Through philanthropy and partnership, donors like the PSEG Foundation make a tremendous positive impact by supporting our bridge-building work, which connects diverse individuals through shared experiences while providing workforce development training and educational opportunities to youth."

"We're committed to this strategic partnership with ASP, as their work changes lives and helps create ripple effects throughout our communities," said Calvin Ledford, PSEG Foundation President and Corporate Social Responsibility Director. "This work has profound impacts not only on our young people but also on the volunteers who work with them and we're certainly proud of the outcomes."

In collaboration with university researchers, ASP has identified and validated eight dimensions of development that, when strengthened, help youth to overcome barriers, meet challenges and make the most of opportunities. They pertain to relating to others, navigating professional settings and engaging with the world, and are incorporated into ASP's approach to development through performance. They are at the core of ASP's high-impact methodology supporting youth across the country.

The All Stars Project is a national, nonprofit organization with over 40 years of grassroots organizing and community building. Using the power of performance, ASP transforms the lives of youth from poor and underserved communities in partnership with caring adults, giving everyone the opportunity to grow. ASP's award-winning programs bring people from all racial, economic and social classes together to create positive, transformational change for all involved. In addition to Newark and Jersey City, New Jersey, ASP operates nationally in Dallas, Chicago, New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond—thanks to virtual expansion—with volunteers, programming and partnerships in over 20 states.

Since 1999, its programs in New Jersey have touched over 35,000 youth, 4,000 adult volunteers and hundreds of corporate partners. The ASP of New Jersey is privately funded by thousands of individuals, foundations and corporations, including PSEG, RBC Capital Markets, EY, Hartz Mountain Industries, Investors Bank, MetLife, Onyx Equities, PwC, Franklin Mutual Advisers, Victoria Foundation, Inc. and the New York Jets.

The PSEG Foundation (501(c)(3)), the philanthropic arm of PSEG, prioritizes investments in promoting environmental sustainability, social justice, and equity and economic empowerment.

PSEG is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy that is cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG's commitment to ESG and sustainability is demonstrated in our net-zero 2030 climate vision and participation in the U.N. Race to Zero, as well as our inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and the list of America's most JUST Companies. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co., PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

