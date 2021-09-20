All Tenorshare Software is now Compatible with Apple’s iOS 15

Mike Lee, CEO of Tenorshare, said: "We will always adapt to changes in technology and the market and update our software in time to meet more users' needs. Every time the iOS system is upgraded and a new iPhone is released, Tenorshare will conduct a long and comprehensive test on all software."

ReiBoot – Your Reliable iOS 15 System Repair Tool

ReiBoot enables you to fix various iOS 15 system issues without losing a single byte, like iPhone recovery mode, white Apple logo, black screen, looping on start. etc.

4uKey – Your Key to Unlock iPhone and MDM

4uKey is dedicated to repairing disabled iPhones, including deleting Apple ID, remove screen time passcode, Touch ID and Face ID, etc.

UltData – Best iPhone Data Recovery Software Worldwide So Far

UltData is able to directly restore all data lost from iPhone/iPad without backing up.

iAnyGo – Best iPhone Data Recovery Software Worldwide So Far

iAnyGo is a useful tool that can change uses' GPS location easily, it's easy to simulate GPS movement at customized speed.

iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer – The Best Way To Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 13

Tenorshare iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer can easily transfer WhatsApp chats between Android and iPhone including videos, images, and files.

iCareFone – Make Your iOS 15 Backup Easier Than Ever

Tenorshare iCareFone focuses on iOS data backup solutions, users can import, export, delete large files in one click.

4uKey-Password Manager – Manage Your iPhone Password Like A Pro

Tenorshare 4uKey - Password Manager makes it easy to find, recover, view, export, and manage all your passwords on iPhone and iPad.

4uKey-iTunes Backup – Unlock Encrypted iTunes/iPhone Backup Right Away

Tenorshare 4uKey iTunes Backup can retrieve iTunes Backup Password, remove Backup Encryption Settings and remove Screen Time Passcode.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

