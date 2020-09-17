All Tenorshare Software is now Compatible with iOS 14

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare has announced that all of its products will be compatible with iOS 14. As one of the prime leaders in data security and system repair for iOS, Tenorshare is committed to providing its users quick and seamless solutions for iOS 14.

Mike Lee, the CEO of Tenorshare stated that "We will continue to adapt to the development of technology and update the software in time to meet the needs of more users. All Tenorshare software which includes UltData, ReiBoot, 4uKey, iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, iAnyGo, 4uKey iTunes Backup and iCareFone would all be compatible with iOS 14."

ReiBoot- Fix 150+ iOS 14 System Issues as Easy as 1-2-3

ReiBoot gives users a 1-click feature to enter and exit recovery mode on iOS 14. It can repair countless iOS 14 problems, including iPhone update error and iPhone stuck.

4uKey- Your Reliable iPhone Screen & Apple ID Unlocker

4uKey allows users to bypass screen passwords on iPhone in mere seconds, while also gives you the option to remove Apple ID, Touch ID, and Face ID.

iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer- Transfer WhatsApp/WhatsApp Business from Android to iOS 14

iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer can easily transfer WhatsApp chats between Android & iOS 14. It features backup and restore option. Users can backup and restore Kik, LINE, Viber, and WeChat history to Mac.

UltData- Recover all Data Lost after iOS 14 Update

UltData supports recover deleted Data from iPhone directly. It allows users to recover data directly from iOS 14 and supports over 35 different file types and various applications.

iCareFone- Make Your iOS 14 Backup Easier Than Ever

iCareFone can easily take control of the important iOS 14 data. And backup, import, export, delete, add or even de-duplicate multiple files in one click.

Price and Availability:

Tenorshare Software is both available for Windows and Mac. To celebrate iOS 14, Tenorshare offers 70% discount on all products. Enjoy it here: https://www.tenorshare.com/event/iphone-12-ios-14-big-sales.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its highly rated software products. More information:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBEyybxXrow

*IMAGE LINK: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0917s2p-tenorshare-ios14-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Tenorshare Co Ltd