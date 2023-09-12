All-terrain crane market to grow by USD 4.46 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing construction industry to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-terrain crane market size is expected to grow by USD 4.46 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by capacity (less than 200 tons, 200-500 tons, and more than 500 tons), application (construction, industrial, and utilities) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing construction industry is the key factor driving the growth of the all-terrain crane market. The global construction industry accounts for a large part of the building sector, including companies, homes, and manufacturing facilities. The construction sector is playing a key role in the development of countries' economies, and global economic sustainability. The development of infrastructure in the world will result in an increased use of manufacturing and construction machinery, like all-terrain cranes, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global All-terrain Crane Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the all-terrain crane market: Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Bocker Maschinenwerke GmbH, Broderson Manufacturing Corp., Elliott Equipment Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Kobe Steel Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitex Inc., SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., TIL Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Altec Inc.

All-terrain Crane Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 3.71% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Leading Trend

The increasing popularity of telematics in all-terrain cranes is a primary trend in market growth.

On construction sites with limited space, all-terrain cranes are used. Most all-terrain crane users have difficulty navigating in such tight spaces. In such a situation, it would be very helpful to apply telematics to these cranes.

Incorporating such technologies into all-terrain cranes will improve the efficiency and safety of construction projects.

All-terrain cranes are equipped with external telematics and Internet of Things solutions from third-party market players, allowing operators to access technical information about the collision avoidance system in real-time.

Such advancements in the field of all-terrain cranes are expected to fuel the growth of the all-terrain cranes market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The lack of skilled and qualified crane operators is a major challenge to the growth of the global mobile crane market.

The cause of the skills shortage is attributed to the inadequacy of the education system and the poor awareness of the profession among young people.

The aging populations in many advanced economies are exacerbating skills shortages as many young people prefer non-technical jobs.

Most operators in non-developed areas have no formal training or education, resulting in poor equipment handling.

Thus, such factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Segments:

The less than 200 tons will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. All-terrain cranes with a lift capacity of less than 200 tons are mainly utilized in smaller-scale constructions, most notably within confined spaces. These cranes have been designed to meet the demands of clients who require simple, all-terrain mobile cranes that are able to operate under limited conditions in urban areas. The demand is expected to increase in the coming years by increasing numbers of eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings in urban areas. Thus, such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Sample Report

Related Reports:

The mobile crane market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,737.54 million.

The cranes market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 19,849.62 million.

All-terrain Crane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.71 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Bocker Maschinenwerke GmbH, Broderson Manufacturing Corp., Elliott Equipment Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Kobe Steel Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitex Inc., SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., TIL Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Altec Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Capacity

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio