All Terrain Landscaping Solutions Named Local Company of the Year in the 2025 Best in Biz Awards

ROCKFORD, Minn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Terrain Landscaping Solutions has been recognized as a Local Company of the Year winner in the 2025 Best in Biz Awards. The judging panel included editors and reporters from The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, USA Today, Fast Company and several other respected national publications.

This award highlights local businesses that demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship, reliability and community impact. For All Terrain, it represents years of commitment to serving Wright County and the West Metro through high quality work, customer trust and a strong local reputation.

All Terrain began with Mitch Helmbrecht, who started mowing lawns as a teenager and built the company through hard work and a simple approach of handshakes, honesty and consistently showing up for customers. That approach continues to define how the company operates today.

This year's award considered the company's performance in lakeshore restoration and hardscaping. Judges reviewed project work completed on Lake Minnetonka, Lake Sarah, Sugar Lake and Lake Pulaski. They noted the attention to structural quality, the focus on environmental responsibility and the level of technical skill required for these properties.

"Our work is rooted in the community we serve," said Owner Mitch Helmbrecht. "Every shoreline we restore and every hardscape we build reflects our commitment to doing the job the right way. This recognition means a great deal because it speaks to the effort our team puts in every day."

All Terrain has become a trusted partner for lakeshore restoration and hardscape construction throughout Wright County and the West Metro. The company has earned a reputation for combining craftsmanship with long term durability, which has made it a preferred choice for complex shoreline and outdoor construction projects.

All Terrain Landscaping Solutions is based in Rockford, Minnesota and serves Wright County, the West Metro and surrounding communities. The company specializes in lakeshore restoration, hardscapes, retaining walls, landscaping and year round property services. Additional information is available at mnallterrain.com.

