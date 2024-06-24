All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market size is set to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2024-2028, Growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Growing use of atvs in recreational, sports, and military applications is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing number of atv experience zones. However, environmental concerns due to increasing use of atvs poses a challenge. Key market players include BMS Motorsports Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kayo USA, Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Massimo Motor Sports LLC, Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., SHERP, Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Tao Motor Inc., Textron Inc., TOMCAR, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER Co. Ltd..

All-Terrain Vehicle (Atv) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2116.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Germany, Australia, France, and Canada Key companies profiled BMS Motorsports Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kayo USA, Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Massimo Motor Sports LLC, Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., SHERP, Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Tao Motor Inc., Textron Inc., TOMCAR, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The ATV market is experiencing growth due to manufacturers' efforts to promote these vehicles through dedicated experience zones. Polaris Inc. Is leading this trend with Polaris Experience Zones (PEZs) in the US, Germany, and India. These zones offer real-life off-roading experiences, increasing ATV visibility and sales. Land allocation and environmental approvals are crucial for the development of these zones. In the US, states have granted land for ATV riding circuits, contributing to market growth. The UAE's focus on recreational activities will further boost sales.

The All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market is experiencing significant growth with increasing consumer demand for versatile and powerful vehicles. The industry is seeing a trend towards advanced technologies such as automatic transmissions, improved suspensions, and increased horsepower. Additionally, consumers are seeking more comfortable and convenient features, including adjustable seats and better storage solutions. The market is also witnessing a rise in electric ATVs, offering quieter and more environmentally-friendly options. Furthermore, the market is expanding to include side-by-side vehicles, catering to those seeking more passenger capacity and cargo space. Overall, the ATV market is thriving, with innovations and advancements driving consumer interest.

Market Challenges

The ATV market faces challenges due to the vehicles' environmental impact. Soil erosion and increased bulk density, strength, and impermeability from ATV use harm vegetation growth and root systems. Wildlife populations are also affected, leading to increased mortality rates. These environmental concerns may hinder market expansion during the forecast period.

The All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market faces several challenges. The use of ATVs in various industries such as agriculture, forestry, and mining requires ground handling capabilities. However, the uneven and challenging terrain poses a significant obstacle. Additionally, the increasing demand for electric ATVs adds to the complexity. The need for longer battery life and faster charging times is a major concern. Furthermore, the cost of manufacturing and maintaining these vehicles is a significant challenge. Regulations and safety concerns also impact the market, requiring continuous innovation and compliance. Overall, the ATV market requires continuous advancements to meet the demands of diverse industries and consumers.

Segment Overview

This all-terrain vehicle (atv) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Engine Capacity 1.1 400cc-800cc

1.2 Below 400cc

1.3 Above 800cc Application 2.1 Recreational

2.2 Sports

2.3 Agriculture

2.4 Military and defense Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 400cc-800cc- The 400cc-800cc segment of the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market caters to heavier and more powerful vehicles. These ATVs are popular among military forces, including the army, marines, and special operations command, due to their ability to handle rough terrains and transport equipment. Military collaboration with manufacturers has led to the development of adaptable and responsive designs for these ATVs. Sport ATVs focus on speed, while utility ATVs prioritize practicality and versatility. The growing demand for these vehicles in military applications and adventure sports will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market encompasses a diverse range of manufacturing facilities, producing technologically advanced models catering to various sectors. These sectors include powersports for outdoor sports activities and recreational events, agriculture for farming and forestry applications, military & defense, and construction. The market offers utility vehicles and light utility vehicles, some featuring innovative AutoTrac-assisted steering systems. With the increasing focus on reducing greenhouse emissions and energy consumption, there is a growing trend towards Electric ATVs. Consumers with disposable income and purchasing capacity continue to drive the demand for these versatile recreational vehicles, used not only for sports but also for agricultural and military applications.

Market Research Overview

The All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market encompasses the design, production, and distribution of off-road vehicles capable of handling various terrains. These vehicles are popular for recreational activities, agriculture, and industrial applications. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for efficient and versatile off-road transportation, technological advancements, and government regulations. ATVs come in various sizes, styles, and capabilities, catering to diverse customer needs. The market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Manufacturers focus on innovation, safety, and performance to meet evolving customer expectations. The global ATV market is expected to grow steadily due to these factors.

