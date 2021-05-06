All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Demand for Vehicles for Recreational and Adventurous Sports Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
May 06, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market growth is expected to reduce by USD 124.37 million during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Gibbs Sports Amphibians Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Ontario Drive and Gear Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., TEAM Industries, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increase in ATVs with automatic transmission will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Utility ATV
- Sport ATV
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Gibbs Sports Amphibians Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Ontario Drive and Gear Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., TEAM Industries, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market size
- All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market trends
- All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market industry analysis
The increasing demand for vehicles for recreational and adventurous sports activities is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, government restrictions on the use of ATVs may threaten the growth of the market.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Utility ATV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sport ATV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.
- Gibbs Sports Amphibians Inc.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Ontario Drive and Gear Ltd.
- Polaris Inc.
- Suzuki Motor Corp.
- TEAM Industries
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
