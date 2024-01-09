All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market size to grow by USD 174.5 million from 2023 to 2028; market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Gibbs Amphibians Ltd. and Hilliard Corp., many more

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market is estimated to grow by USD 174.5 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.37%. The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market are Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Gibbs Amphibians Ltd., Hilliard Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc: The company offers all-terrain vehicle transmission systems such as Continuously Variable Transmission for their own Can Am ATVs.

Gibbs Amphibians Ltd: The company offers all-terrain vehicle transmission systems such as Honda Rubicon Hondamatic hydraulic transmission.

Hilliard Corp: The company offers all-terrain vehicle transmission systems such as Auto Lok, Front Drive System.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America accounts for 59% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the main revenue-generating countries for the ATV transmission system in North America comprises Canada and the US. Moreover, the high popularity and demand for off-road vehicles such as ATVs in the US and Canada have fuelled the regional all-terrain vehicle transmission system market share.

Impactful driver- The surge in all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) adopting automatic transmission significantly drives the market's growth. The shift towards Automatic Transmission and CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) equipped ATVs serves as a significant market driver. This trend contrasts with Manual Transmission systems, showcasing a preference for convenience and efficiency. Moreover, advancements in Electric ATV Transmission, alongside innovative technologies like Hydrostatic Transmission and 4x4 Drive System integration, further augment market expansion. Enhanced performance features such as Gear Reduction, Clutch Assembly optimization, Belt Drives, Shaft Drives, and Torque Converters also contribute to the market's growth.

The shift towards Automatic Transmission and CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) equipped ATVs serves as a significant market driver. This trend contrasts with Manual Transmission systems, showcasing a preference for convenience and efficiency. Moreover, advancements in Electric ATV Transmission, alongside innovative technologies like Hydrostatic Transmission and 4x4 Drive System integration, further augment market expansion. Enhanced performance features such as Gear Reduction, Clutch Assembly optimization, Belt Drives, Shaft Drives, and Torque Converters also contribute to the market's growth. Key Trend - The emerging trend in the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market is the rise in ATV experience zones. This trend increases the demand for Differential Gears, Electronic Gear Shifting, and Power Take-Off (PTO) systems, enhancing user experiences. High/Low Gear Range implementation and Transmission Control Unit (TCU) integration also cater to evolving consumer preferences. Market dynamics see a shift towards Direct Drive Systems, Synchromesh Gears, and Slip Gears, boosting innovation among Market Leaders and Aftermarket Parts Suppliers alike.

- This trend increases the demand for Differential Gears, Electronic Gear Shifting, and Power Take-Off (PTO) systems, enhancing user experiences. High/Low Gear Range implementation and Transmission Control Unit (TCU) integration also cater to evolving consumer preferences. Market dynamics see a shift towards Direct Drive Systems, Synchromesh Gears, and Slip Gears, boosting innovation among Market Leaders and Aftermarket Parts Suppliers alike. Major Challenges - The formidable challenge impeding all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market growth lies in the elevated production costs of advanced transmission systems. Balancing Off-road Performance and Transmission Efficiency while ensuring Durability and Reliability poses a hurdle. Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Control, with the integration of Adaptive Transmission Technologies, escalate costs further, influenced by Regulatory Standards and evolving Market Trends. Aligning these advancements with Consumer Preferences, particularly Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) adoption and specialized Transmission Fluids, adds complexity to cost-effective solutions.

Market Segmentation

The market growth of OEM segment is significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the OEM segment is driven by strong development prospects. Moreover, OEMs, including Polaris Inc. and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., drive market expansion by incorporating innovative transmission systems into their ATV models. In addition, the growing demand for ATVs in a variety of applications, such as recreational, agricultural, and military, boosts the growth of the OEM segment as an end-user in the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market.

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and

Africa, and South America Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

