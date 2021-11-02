All-terrain Vehicle Market is Estimated to Grow by 998.95 th Units between 2020 and 2025 | Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and More Among Key Players | Technavio

Factors such as the growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The all-terrain vehicle market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.

All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Sports ATV



Utility ATV



Snowmobiles

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Key Driver

The growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications will fuel the growth of the all-terrain vehicle market size. The global all-terrain vehicles market is experiencing increased demand because of the ability of ATVs to move quickly in mountainous and rocky terrain. The preference for recreational activities and adventure among consumers globally, especially among tourists, is growing each passing year. These activities include off-roading, mountain racing, and dirt racing, where ATVs have wide applications. The use of ATVs for military purposes has increased, where these vehicles are used extensively for transportation purposes to remote areas. Currently, countries in North America and Europe dominate the global ATV market as sports and off-road activities are highly popular in these regions.

All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The All-Terrain Vehicle Market Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

The increasing demand for ATVs for recreational and adventurous sports activities will positively impact the market growth. However, the environmental concerns due to the use of ATVs will hamper the market growth.

All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist all-terrain vehicle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the all-terrain vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the all-terrain vehicle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of all-terrain vehicle market vendors

All-terrain Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.83% Market growth 2021-2025 998.95 th units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 14.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 81% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Australia, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

