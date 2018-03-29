NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368757







According to "Global All Terrain Vehicle Market By Product Type, By Engine Displacement, By Application Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", all terrain vehicle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2023, on the back of increasing use of all terrain vehicles (ATVs) in agriculture, entertainment, forestry, defense and several other sectors. Rising disposable income, increasing off-roading sports activities, growing demand for electric ATVs and strong technical developments in ATVs are some of the other factors that would aid the market in the coming years. Moreover, expected launch of several new models is anticipated to fuel the global all terrain vehicle market during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in the global all-terrain vehicle market are Polaris Industries Inc., Can-Am, Arctic Cat Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Kwang Yang Motor Co, Ltd, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER CO., LTD, etc.



"Global All Terrain Vehicle Market By Product Type, By Engine Displacement, By Application Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", discusses the following aspects of all terrain vehicle market globally:

•All Terrain Vehicle Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Product Type (Utility ATV, Sports ATV & Youth ATV), By Engine Displacement (Medium, Low & High), By Application Type (Entertainment, Sports & Others), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



