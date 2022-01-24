All-terrain Vehicle Market size to grow by 998.95 thousand units and Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.83% | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using all-terrain vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The all-terrain vehicle market is segmented as below:

Type

Sports ATV



Utility ATV



Snowmobiles

Geographic Landscape

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the all-terrain vehicle market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Driver

The increasing use of ATVs in military applications and recreational sports is one of the key factors driving the global all-terrain vehicle market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for all-terrain vehicles is experiencing a high elevation because the ATVs have the ability to move quickly in rocky terrains and mountains. Additionally, the preference for adventures and recreational activities among the people is especially tourists is increasing each year. Mostly these adventures activities include off-roading, dirt racing, and mountain racing which involves the usage of ATVs. Also, the usage of ATVs for military purposes has increased as these vehicles are helpful extensively for transportation in remote areas.

All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Challenge

The adverse effects of ATVs on the environment is one of the major challenges for the market share growth. As per reports of biologists, the use of ATVs and other such off-highway vehicles can damage the quality of soil on which they are driven because, riding ATVs leads to soil erosion and raise the bulk density, and permeability of the soil. Such effects on the soil by the off-roading vehicles are proven by the environmentalists. Furthermore, the off-road activities by humans are also causing behavioral changes and physiological responses in the wildlife population which can also increase the mortality rates in wild animals. Thus, such environmental factors are challenges for market growth.

The report also covers the following areas:

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the all-terrain vehicle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist all-terrain vehicle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the all-terrain vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the all-terrain vehicle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of all-terrain vehicle market vendors

All-terrain Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.83% Market growth 2021-2025 998.95 thousand units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 14.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 81% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Australia, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BMS Motorsports Inc. , Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., CECTEK, HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kayo USA, Kubota Corp., KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Massimo Motor Sports LLC, Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., SHERP, Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., TOMCAR, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sports ATV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Utility ATV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Snowmobiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

HISUN Motors Corp.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

Polaris Inc.

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd.

Textron Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

