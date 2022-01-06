All-Terrain Vehicle Transmission System Market to observe decremental growth | Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., and Gibbs Sports Amphibians Inc. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the All-Terrain Vehicle Transmission System Market Size is expected to have a decremental growth of USD 124.37 million from 2020 to 2025 and the growth momentum is expected to progress at a CAGR of (4.81)% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

MEA will register the highest growth rate, occupying 4% of the global market share. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The all-terrain vehicle transmission system market is concentrated. The market comprises some well-established vendors that design and manufacture transmission systems for ATVs. These vendors are competing in the market by adopting advanced manufacturing processes and technologies to offer high-quality products.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.: The company offers All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission Systems such as eAxle Offset Design (150kW), 1-motor hybrid transmission, and others.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.: The company offers All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System such as ROTAX 125 MICRO MAX EVO MY20, ROTAX 450, and others.

Gibbs Sports Amphibians Inc.: The company offers a range of high-speed sports amphibians with the Quadski & Quadski XL and next-generation sports such as Terraquad, TriSki, and Biski along with new and improved versions of Quadski and Quadski XL among others.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.: The company offers All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission Systems such as FOURTRAX FOREMAN 4X4, FOURTRAX FOREMAN 4X4 EPS, and others.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.: The company offers All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission Systems such as BruteForce300 (KVF300CEF) with 4-Stroke, Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, SOHC, and 4-Valve engine.

Regional Market Outlook

The all-terrain vehicle transmission system market growth in MEA will be significant during the forecast period. The growth in the regional tourism industry and the growing popularity of recreational activities such as desert traveling in countries such as the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are driving the market for the all-terrain transmission system market in MEA. Also, the increasing consumer interest in recreational activities is contributing to the regional market growth.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

All-Terrain Vehicle Transmission System Market Driver:

Increase in the number of ATVs offered with an automatic transmission system:

Automatic transmission systems are priced higher than manual transmission systems due to the increased use of electronics. Automatic transmission systems offer higher torque and speed ratios, which is increasing their demand. The growing demand for automatic transmission in ATVs is increasing the revenue generation in the market. To capitalize on the growing demand, prominent vendors in the market such as Polaris Industries, Yamaha Motor, and Honda Motor are starting to offer ATVs with automatic transmission systems. All these factors are driving the growth of the global all-terrain vehicle transmission system market.

All-Terrain Vehicle Transmission System Market Challenge:

Development of two-stage transaxle for ATVs:

Vendors in the market are focusing on developing a two-stage transaxle for ATVs. It helps enhance the overall performance of the transmission system by reducing rotating inertial mass. It also helps ATVs achieve superior acceleration by reducing the overall weight. Such developments among vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

All-Terrain Vehicle Transmission System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of (4.81)% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 124.37 million (decremental) Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) -6.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution MEA at 4% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Gibbs Sports Amphibians Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Ontario Drive and Gear Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., TEAM Industries, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

