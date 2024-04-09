All That Glitters From the Heart - DiCuore Diamonds Forges Personal Stories Into Timeless Jewelry

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 13 years of working in the wholesale and retail sectors for such companies as De Beers®, helping to weave clients' dreams within the scintillating shimmer of precious stones and metals, Daniela Sokolowski announced the opening of her own studio: DiCuore Diamonds.

Nestled in the vibrant hub of New York City, not far from the famous Diamond District, DiCuore Diamonds is an essential workshop for original jewelry creations. In a growing bespoke trend, DiCuore features handcrafted wearable designs that evolve past mere trinket adornment and into the realm of singular heirloom keepsakes.

An Odyssey of Creation and Connection – Bespoke Jewelry as a Statement

In a journey of collaboration, education, and inspiration, clients are not just involved but are integral to the creation process at DiCuore. From the initial sketch to a 90% realistic rendering via videos and photos, every step is a shared adventure to ensure the final piece is as unique as the story it is meant to tell.

"DiCuore, means 'from within the heart' in Italian, and that really does capture the essence of what I'm trying to do here," said Daniela. "I craft pieces that are a testament to love – a monument to memory that is meant to be passed down over many lifetimes. This is far less about money and more about the journey. My clients are not concerned with cost or mass-produced items, because they care about preserving a unique legacy."

"Bespoke jewelry is a whole different experience. It's a process of listening, planning, education, and drafting; an experience that invites the wearer to enter into a collaborative creative dance with the designer, the jewelers, and themselves. It's a magical process – a type of collective group art that can be cherished and worn for generations."

Crafting With Heart – The DiCuore Difference

Using genuine warmth and expression for clients' needs and personal narrative, Daniela Sokolowski first plans and sketches each design with clients before rendering it as a lifelike computer draft, to later forge in metal and precious gems. Partnering with esteemed L.A.-based jewelry designer and artisan, Alex Fuentes at Novela Designs, DiCuore helps make dreams come true.

"Our core ethos is mirrored in every piece that emerges from our workshop: from the client to me, suppliers here in NYC, and Alex in Novela Designs. Alex has over 30 years' experience in the jewelry field and his studio is top tier. So, we never compromise on quality. Only the finest craftsmanship is worthy to narrate these tales of love, achievement, and historic celebration. And since clients trust us with the most important memories of their lives, we work hard to earn that."

"Our unique process is often reflected in client's feedback to us. Recently, after a particularly special client saw some images of the casting that Alex worked up for her, she wrote back to us: 'This is so cool! Thank you for sharing with us, we are so excited. They look gorgeous and it's so fun to see the designs come to life!'"

For a consultation, connect with Daniela on LinkedIn. Or visit DiCuore Diamonds via Instagram and FB @DiCuoreDiamonds for more information. And, Alex Fuentes can be found at: http://www.noveladesigns.com/.

About DiCuore Diamonds – Because Diamonds Are Gifted From the Heart®

Founded by Jewelry & Diamond Expert, and 5-year breast cancer survivor Daniela Sokolowski, DiCuore Diamonds crafts bespoke wearable pieces intended to tell important stories. Offering personalized experiences in high-end diamond and gemstone creations, DiCuore ensures every finished jewel is a masterwork of skill and emotion – to become cherished tokens of a wearer's journey.

