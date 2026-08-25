All That Jazz: Rooms To Go® Debuts the Filmore Collection from Drew & Jonathan®

For Everything from Fun-Filled Days to Quiet Nights, the Filmore Sectional Feels Right at Home.

SEFFNER, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooms To Go® introduces the Filmore Collection from Drew & Jonathan®. Built using modular pieces designed to connect seamlessly, Filmore offers more configuration options than a standard sectional and can be reconfigured over time as your space and needs change. Its oversized frame and deep seating bring an easygoing, relaxed presence, while tufted cushions and decorative stitching add a polished finish. Upholstered in LuxeGuard™ velvet performance fabric, Filmore is also water repellent and balances luxurious comfort with everyday durability in one stunning collection.

Rooms To Go Filmore Collection from Drew & Jonathan

Modular Flexibility: Configure. Connect. Repeat.

Designed using modular pieces that connect easily, Filmore offers more configuration options than a standard sectional with the flexibility to be reconfigured over time as your space and needs change.

Lounge-Worthy Size with Deep-Seat Comfort

Filmore's oversized design and deep seating create a spacious relaxation HQ. Whether you are stretching out solo or making space for the whole crew, the generous scale makes it easy for everyone to claim a spot and settle in for some QT.

Tailored Finish Delivers One Sharp-Dressed Sectional

A tufted design with decorative stitching sharpens the silhouette without making it feel formal. These details keep the look modern and pulled together even when the room is in lounge mode.

Durable Luxury: Introducing LuxeGuard™ Water Repellent Velvet Performance Fabric

Designed to handle the demands of daily life, LuxeGuard velvet performance fabric offers lasting protection in a polished finish suited to both playful and sophisticated spaces. With plush fleece padded backing and a luxurious feel, this easy-care fabric delivers style, comfort, and durability.

Visit Rooms To Go® to experience Filmore and find the configuration that fits your life.

Follow Rooms To Go on social media:

Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | X | YouTube

About Rooms To Go ®

Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, Rooms To Go is a market leader as the nation's largest independent furniture retailer, with almost 35 years of experience and more than 200 showrooms in 10 states throughout the Southeast, Florida and Texas. The Rooms To Go commitment to making furniture buying easy and convenient is exemplified by its philosophy of packaging entire rooms for greater savings. Plus, many options are available for quick delivery. Rooms To Go established its first retail showroom in Orlando, Florida in 1991. In 1997, Rooms To Go opened its first Rooms To Go Kids store and in 2017 its first Rooms To Go Patio store, providing customers with additional opportunities for a more complete home shopping experience. For more information on the wide selection of room packages Rooms To Go offers, visit www.roomstogo.com.

SOURCE Rooms To Go