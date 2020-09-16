All the benefits of sponsoring Digital Transformation Congress 2020

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Transformation Congress virtual event will be taking place on 07-08 October 2020 where it aims to feature an exciting list of visionaries, thought leaders and industry experts who will explore the benefits and challenges of digital transformation within your business and in key industries.



As the premier digital transformation event on the continent, #DTC2020 offers you a platform to showcase some of the latest solutions to a diverse audience drawn from the public and private sectors. It brings together IT leaders and senior business executives to take part in insightful presentations, panel discussions, industry-focused break-away sessions and interactive case-studies, all to take a closer look at how organisations can really get the most out of digital transformation to see the best kind of growth and to set themselves apart.



Sponsoring an event of this kind brings about many opportunities for an organisation to showcase itself and its offerings.



The benefits of sponsoring #DTC2020 include:



- Brand visibility

Promote your business as a thought leader at the Digital Transformation event for the African region.



- Exposure

Get your product in front of the right buyers; business and IT leaders driving technology & strategy adoption.



- New business

Your prospects will be here. This is a premier business development opportunity: a high-profile event featuring discussions on the advantages of digital transformation for hundreds of business leaders.



- Get ahead

Find out what your competitors are doing and position yourself ahead of them by establishing your presence at the key Digital Transformation Congress 2020.

- The right fit for you

Book your tailor-made packages which are created to address your individual needs, products and services.



- You'll be in good company

Past sponsors of the Digital Transformation Congress include T-Systems, LogMeIn, NYBSYS, CIPC, Loreal, Transnet, TransUnion Africa, Eskom, Liberty Group , amongst many others.



- New Partners

Connect in person to create new business relationships and strengthen existing ones with customers, and partners and identify partners to help you take your digital transformation solutions to market.



- Media

Drive sales leads pre, during and post event. Showcase your brand in innovative ways via editorial, social media, and a physical presence onsite. Get interviewed by leading publications and gain extensive exposure on ITNewsAfrica.com.



- Deliver a keynote

Present your digital transformation solutions and case studies to a captive audience of buyers and decision makers from diverse industries.





Key topics to be discussed at #DTC2020:

Navigating the 'New Normal" Disruption

The Covid-19 crisis: Reinventing digital transformation

Impact of Covid-19 on Digital Transformation

Finding Value in Data and Getting "Return on Information"

Evolving Workforce Integration due to Covid 19

Scaling Digital Trust - the Foundation of Ecosystem

Business Models

Accelerating Future Digital Transformation Initiatives for Customer Experience success

Leading and Enabling Digital Transformation

Unpacking Digital Transformation Initiatives Post COVID 19

How to Participate:



Join as an attendee: Join local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology and strategy to discuss the techniques and tools required to implement a seamless digital transformation strategy that will drive profitability and customer centricity.



Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your technology innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation, company or SME at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.



For more information, visit https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/digital-transformation-congress-webinar/

About IT News Africa



IT News Africa is a dynamic media company that specialises in publishing, events as well as marketing and advertising solutions for the information age. IT News Africa has a global publishing network and international client base, which it services from offices in Johannesburg.

Contacts:

Event Producer

IT News Africa

+27 11 026 0981

SOURCE IT News Africa

Related Links

27114842240

