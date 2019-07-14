All the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals (2019): Top TV, Laptop, Headphones & Kitchen Deals on Amazon Ranked by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deal Tomato have compared the top Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals to find the best savings for shoppers. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best PC, Laptop & Tablet Deals:

Best TV & TV Streaming Deals:

Best Home, Kitchen & Vacuum Deals:

Best Camera & Audio Deals:

Best Wearables Deals:

Best Gaming Deals:

Best Cell Phone Deals:

Check out the Amazon Prime Day 2019 page for the latest deals as many new products are going on sale every few minutes. Some Lightning deals are reserved for members of Amazon Prime..

Prime Day 2019 is widely expected to be the busiest shopping event ever for Amazon. The first twelve hours of Prime Day 2018 saw sales climb by almost 90 percent year-on-year, according to Feedvisor, a business intelligence platform for online retailers. The two best-selling TVs last year were the Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition 43-inch and 50-inch models, together selling over six times as many TVs compared to the previous year's record setting TV.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at midnight (PT) on Monday, July 15, and runs for 48 hours through to 11:59 pm on Tuesday, July 16.

Deals researchers at Deal Tomato are dedicated to finding the best camera, headphones, TV & laptop deals on Prime Day in order to help shoppers save as much money as possible.

Amazon's Prime Day page is live right now with thousands of deals.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato