All The Best AT&T, Sprint & Verizon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Compared by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday cellular plan deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Spending Lab have reviewed the top Boost Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best AT&T deals:

● Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8

● Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold

● Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40 and enjoy steep discounts on budget-friendly LG models

● Save up to $700 on Google Pixel 4 XL at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40 and enjoy steep discounts on budget-friendly LG models

● Save up to $500 on Apple Watch Series 5 & 4 smartwatches - at AT&T

Best Sprint deals:

● Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy S10, Note10 & S10+ smartphones

● Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)

● Save up to 50% on the Apple iPhone 11 - at Sprint

● Save up to 60% on the Apple iPhone XR - at Sprint

● Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - at Sprint

● Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - at Sprint

● Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - at Sprint

● Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)

● Save up to 78% off on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)

● Save up to 70% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices - at Sprint.com

Best Verizon deals:

● Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless

● Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless - check deals available on the Pixel 4, 3 & 3a

● Get $400 off Apple iPhone 11 at Verizon - ends today. With select trade in. Switch with Unlimited & get $400 more.

● Save up to 73% on the iPhone 8 & 7 Plus at Verizon Wireless

● Get a free Galaxy S10e and Galaxy Watch when you switch - at Verizon

More cell phone deals:

● Save over 60% off select phones at the Boost Mobile Black Friday sale - online only

● Save up to 70% on a wide range of Straight Talk no contract cell phones and line plans at the Straight Talk online store

● Save up to 76% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Huawei & Motorola smartphones at Amazon

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

All of the top carriers, Sprint, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile and AT&T, offer special promotions on the latest Apple and Android cell phones during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Along with 4G LTE cellular network coverage, these carriers provide different prepaid and postpaid service plans for consumers. Other telecoms companies such as Boost Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS, Xfinity and Straight Talk also offer special deals.

Do Amazon and Walmart have Black Friday sales? Both Walmart and Amazon run Black Friday sales and are the best retailers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers in 2019.

Amazon.com, Inc. ranked as the top retailer in the Internet Retailer 2019 US Top 1000, a ranking of the leading 1,000 web retailers in the US. During Black Friday last year Amazon shoppers enjoyed free shipping on all their products regardless of the total purchase amount.

Walmart saw a 23% increase in year-on-year online sales during Black Friday and Thanksgiving last year, just 2% shy of Amazon's 25% rise during the same period.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Spending Lab