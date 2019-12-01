All The Best Bath and Body Works Home Fragrance, Candles and Body Care Cyber Monday Deals (2019): 3-Wick Candles, Wallflowers & Hand Soaps & More Compared by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the top Bath and Body Works deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on body sprays, body lotions and hand sanitizers listed below by the deals team at The Consumer Post.

Best Bath and Body Works deals:

● Save on hand soaps, candles, gift sets, hand sanitizers and more at the Bath and Body Works Cyber Monday sale

● Save up to 35% on Bath and Body Works home fragrances at Amazon - Check for prices on top-selling items like the wallflower plug in diffuser and concentrated room spray in a wide-range of scents

● Save on Bath and Body Works body hand soaps at Amazon - click the link for live prices on top-selling body lotions, body scrubs, bubble baths, body washes, bath salts and more

● Save up to 31% on select Bath and Body Works products at Walmart

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page . The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Bath and Body Works started in Albany, Ohio and has established itself as a household name for bath products. Its US and Canada expansion cemented its status as one of the largest bath shop chains in the United States. Bath and Body Works offers a wide array of products for body and home fragrance. This includes body sprays and mists, body wash, shower gels, lotions, and scented candles. Some of its most popular scents are Warm Vanilla Sugar, Japanese Cherry Blossom, Twilight Woods, Twisted Peppermint, Sensual Amber, and Cucumber Melon.

Is there a difference between the deals offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? First coined in 2005, Cyber Monday is the online equivalent of Black Friday where shoppers can go online to find the best deals. Cyber Monday has grown into one of the biggest online sales events and shoppers are now able to enjoy steep online discounts on gadgets and electronics, among other items.

Due to the wide variety of sales offered by both Walmart and Amazon, last year the two retailers garnered over 80% of total sales made on Cyber Monday.

