All The Best Bose, Sonos, Beats & AirPods by Dre Prime Day Deals (2019): Top Headphones, Soundbar & Speaker Deals on Amazon Ranked by Spending Lab

BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Bose, Beats, Sonos & AirPods deals for Prime Day 2019? Online sales researchers at Spending Lab have reviewed the best Bluetooth speaker & wireless headphones deals on Amazon and are listing links to the top deals below.
Best Headphones Deals:
- Save $20 on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - these top-rated wireless Apple earphones are on sale now
- Save on the Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones - these world-class noise-cancelling headphones are on sale now at Amazon
- Save $129 on the Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones - these noise-reducing headphones are specially designed for Apple devices
- Save 61% off on the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones - work-out without worry with these top-rated sweat-resistant earphones
- Save 30% off on the Bose SoundSport Free Headphones - these truly wireless sport earbuds are designed for total freedom of movement
- Save up to $150 on Bose headphones, speakers & soundbars at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 53% off on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - enjoy up to 40 hours of battery life to enjoy your music, take calls or speak with Siri
- Save 55% off on the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - these water-resistant secure-fit earphones can last through multiple workouts
- Save 50% off on the Beats EP On-Ear Headphones - experience fine-tuned audio with this lightweight and comfortable headset
- Save up to $110 on Beats by Dre headphones & speakers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 30% off on the Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds (starts July 15) - these wireless earbuds come with a charging case and boasts up to 5 hours of battery life
- Save 53% off on the Audio-Technica ATH-AD1000X Audiophile Headphones - features an open-air ear cup design and 53 mm large-aperture drivers for comfortable and precise listening
- Save 34% off on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Wireless Headphones - this pair of over-the-ear headphones features noise cancellation and is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 52% off on the Sennheiser Game ONE Gaming Headset - compatible with multiple platforms, this lightweight yet robust headset is currently on sale at Amazon
- Save $52 on the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (WH1000XM3) - this pair of over-the-ear headphones are wireless and work with Alexa
- Save up to $315 on a wide range of headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on top-rated Bose, Beats by Dre, Anker, Sennheiser, Sony & Audio-Technica headphones
Best Speaker & Soundbar Deals:
- Save $21 (52% off) on the DOSS Soundbox Touch Bluetooth Portable Speaker - enjoy HD stereo sound outdoors with this durable wireless speaker
- Save 50% off on the Bose Soundwear Companion Wearable Speaker - enjoy hands-free and ears-free sound with this highly-rated wireless wearable speaker
- Save $131 on the Bose Wave Music System IV - fill your room with clear, high-performance sound with this best-selling speaker
- Save $110 on the Bose 301-V Stereo Loudspeakers - this top-rated set of compact speakers from Bose gives you a more powerful sound despite their small size
- Save $50 on the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control - upgrade your TV's sound quality or stream music from any device
- Save $23 on the Sonos One (Gen 2) Two Room Set Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built In - on sale now at Amazon
- Save up to $118 on Sonos speakers & soundbars at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 37% off on the Beats Pill+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker - this top-rated compact speaker can also function as a phone charger
- Save up to 29% off on Anker speakers & headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on top-rated Soundcore portable speakers & headphones
- Save 60% off on the Yamaha NSIC800WH 2-Way Speakers - a bundle of two of these easy-to-install in-ceiling speakers are on sale at Amazon now
- Save $145 on the Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System - these THX-certified speakers let you hear explosive and detailed sound at home
- Save $49 on the JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker - this portable waterproof speaker can wirelessly connect up to three devices
- Save up to 69% off on Bluetooth speakers & sound systems at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on Sonos, Bose, JBL & Klipsch speakers & home theater systems
For more live deals and to keep track of new and upcoming discounts, visit Amazon's Prime Day 2019 page. Some deals are only available to Prime members.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 33% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 53% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 61% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 53% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 61% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 55% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 58% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
Celebrating its fifth year, Prime Day 2019 is set to offer up more deals than ever and drive record numbers of shoppers to Amazon. Last year Prime membership rocketed during Prime Day as record numbers of shoppers signed up to become Prime members in order to take advantage of the sale. The best selling products on Prime Day across the world last year included 23andMe DNA tests, Instant Pot cookers, robot vacuum cleaners and Bose noise cancelling headphones.
When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.
The team of online sales specialists at Spending Lab compare the best Bose, Beats, Sonos & AirPods deals available online throughout the Amazon Prime Day sales event.
Amazon's Prime Day page is live right now with thousands of deals.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
