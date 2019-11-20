All the Best Dell PC Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Dell XPS & Inspiron Laptop, Alienware PC & Monitor Sales Compared by Save Bubble

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best early Dell laptop, desktop and monitor Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on Dell XPS, Inspiron & Alienware laptops and gaming PCs.

There are Dell computers to meet a variety of computing needs, be it for general work or recreational use. The Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15 feature powerful hardware in a laptop body that's both light and stylish, making them ideal for professionals. Gamers can select either a Dell Alienware or Dell Inspiron series desktop. The Inspiron line is affordable but the Alienware series also has special monitors for quality gaming experiences.

When did people start using the term Black Friday and why? The Friday directly after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season in the US. Historically, retail stores would introduce large discounts on their items to bolster their sales before the end of the year. The resulting profits are usually sufficient to put accounts 'into the black', which then became the reason why it's called Black Friday.

