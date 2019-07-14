All the Best PC, Laptop, Monitor, Printer, SSD & WiFi Router Prime Day Deals (2019): Top Microsoft, Dell & Acer Deals on Amazon Ranked by Spending Lab
BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PC, laptop & monitor Prime Day deals are underway. Spending Lab, the online deals experts, have rounded up the top deals across a range of computers & accessories and are listing them below.
Best PC Prime Day Deals:
- Save $367.58 on the Dell OptiPlex 3050 Business Desktop Computer - this compact PC's small form factor saves space while providing reliable performance
- Save $449.01 on the Dell XPS 8930-740BLK Tower Desktop - carries an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8700 for speedy processing even on demanding programs
- Save $1,151.99 on the Apple iMac 21.5-Inch Desktop (Refurbished) - this Amazon Renewed Apple computer boasts of a Turbo Boost up to 2.7GHz and a 500GB hard drive
- Save up to 64% off on a wide range of Desktop PCs, Business Computers & iMac Computers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on Dell XPS & 5K Apple iMac desktops
Best Laptop Prime Day Deals:
- Save $300 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Latest Model) - this powerful, ultra-slim tablet is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 61% off on the Samsung 11.6" Chromebook - instant savings on this lightweight cloud-based laptop
- Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air (Latest Model) - this ultra-thin all-purpose notebook is made more secure with Touch ID
- Save 54% off on the HP 2019 Newest Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop - this lightweight laptop with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD is on sale now
- Save 47% off on the Lenovo Ideapad 330 Laptop (2019) - enjoy striking visuals on this fast 15.6-inch computer
- Save $575 on the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop Computer - run games and multitask smoothly with this Intel Core i7 dual drive laptop
- Save 45% off on the ASUS ROG Gaming Laptop - game without worrying about overheating with this laptop's improved thermal design
- Save up to $1,310 on a wide range of laptop deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on best-selling HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS, Apple MacBook & Microsoft Surface laptops
Best Monitor Prime Day Deals
- Save 48% off on the Samsung 32" Widescreen Curved Monitor - this ultra-slim full HD LED monitor creates vibrant colors and excellent contrast
- Save $101 on the LG 24-inch 4K IPS Monitor - this best-selling Ultra HD monitor is on sale now
- Save 47% off on the Dell Ultrasharp 24" LED Monitor - this highly rated 1920 x 1200 IPS monitor offers superb screen quality
- Save up to $570 on a wide range of Full HD, IPS & gaming monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on top-rated Dell, Acer, Samsung & ASUS displays
Best SSD, WiFi Router & Printer Prime Day Deals:
- Save 63% off on the TP-Link AC1900 Touch P5 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router - manage your network easily with this router's intuitive touchscreen
- Save 55% off on the Intel SSD 660p Series 1TB - speed up your PC's performance with this top-rated PCIe SSD
- Save 55% off on the ADATA SU800 3D NAND Solid State Drive - this highly-rated 2.5-inch SSD's higher density improves both speed and reliability
- Save 53% off on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD - save and edit hi-res photos quickly and easily with this compact solid state drive
- Save 50% off on the HP ENVY 5055 Wireless Photo Printer - scan and print high-quality borderless photos and documents with this versatile printer
- Save up to $372 on SSDs, Wi-Fi Routers & Printers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on top-rated Samsung & Intel SSDs, HP Printers & Netgear Wi-Fi routers
Some of the deals listed above may only be available to Prime members. We recommend checking the Amazon Prime Day 2019 page to stay up to date with all the latest deals.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 70% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 61% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 50% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 55% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
This year's sale marks the 25th anniversary for the online retailer and analysts expect it to be one of Amazon's biggest ever shopping events. Last year's Prime Day sale was the biggest global shopping event in Amazon history at the time, with more than 100 million products sold. Among the best-selling product categories last year were computers, toys, kitchen and beauty products. More than five million items from each category were purchased.
When is Prime Day? The sale begins at midnight PST (3am EST) on Monday, July 15 and will continue to run for 48 hours.
The dedicated team of online retail experts at Spending Lab search for the best PC and accessories deals online to help shoppers spend smarter during online sales events.
Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals.
