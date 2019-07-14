All The Best PS4, Xbox One & Nintendo Switch Prime Day Deals (2019): Top Gaming Deals on Amazon Ranked by Saver Trends
BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Day 2019 gaming deals are starting. The Prime Day sales team at Saver Trends have compared the best Nintendo Switch, Xbox One & Playstation 4 deals for 2019. Their top picks are listed below.
Best Sony PS4 Prime Day Deals:
- Save 45% off on Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Bundle with DualShock-4 Wireless Controller - enjoy faster loading times and a smoother game experience with its 1TB SSD
- Save 32% off on the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 - enhance your gaming experience with this best-selling PS4 controller featuring a clickable touchpad
- Save $191 on the Logitech Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel and Pedals - enjoy smooth and responsive driving with this dual-motor gaming wheel
- Save 25% off on the PlayStation 4 Platinum Wireless Headset - experience virtual surround sound with these gaming headphones
- Save 67% off on SOULCALIBUR VI PlayStation 4 Collector's Edition - play high-speed battles rendered on Unreal Engine for the PS4
- Save 21% off on the PlayStation VR - Astro Bot Rescue Mission + Moss Bundle - immerse yourself in 360-degree gameplay with this PS4 add-on
- Save up to $450 on Sony Playstation 4 consoles, games, bundles & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on PS4 bundles, Playstation VR & DualShock controllers
Best Xbox One Prime Day Deals:
- Save $112 on the Xbox One S Two Controller Bundle (1TB) - this gaming console also plays Blu-Ray discs and streams 4K videos
- Save $137 on the Xbox One X 1TB Console - featuring a 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray player for more immersive entertainment and gaming
- Save 24% off on the Xbox One S PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle - play PUBG in 4K on this flagship gaming console from Microsoft
- Save up to 28% off on Microsoft Xbox One consoles, games, bundles & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Xbox One S & Xbox One X console bundles
Best Nintendo Prime Day Deals:
- Save $10 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch - this best-selling Nintendo Switch game is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $10 on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch - this best-selling Nintendo Switch game is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $30 off on the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit - this DIY kit lets you make customizable cardboard creations for the Nintendo Switch
- Save up to 43% off on Nintendo consoles, games, bundles & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Nintendo Switch & Nintendo Wii gear
Prime members enjoy access to the entire Prime Day sale, whilst non-members are still able to shop select deals. Visit the Prime Day 2019 page for the full range of deals available now.
Amazon have been running Prime Day for five years now, with each year's sale growing in size and scale. Amazon's sales during Prime Day 2018 outperformed the previous Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales for the online retailer, when comparing 36 hour periods.
When does the Prime Day 2019 sale start? This year Prime Day begins at midnight Pacific Time (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and lasts for 48 hours.
