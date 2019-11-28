All the Best Smartwatch Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Suunto, Fossil, Apple, Garmin & Galaxy Smartwatch Sales Compared by Spending Lab
Save on Android and Apple smartwatches and wearables at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Nov 28, 2019, 03:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday & Cyber Monday smartwatch deals are here. Experts at Spending Lab have compared the best Fossil, Garmin, Suunto, Samsung Galaxy and Apple Watch deals for 2019 and are listing them below.
Best Smartwatch deals:
- Save up to 50% on Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Garmin & Fossil smartwatches at Walmart
- Save 50% on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 - available at Sprint.com (Offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Sprint.com - save on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike & Stainless Steel models
- Save up to 38% on a wide range of smartwatches at Amazon.com - click the link for live prices on popular versions like the Apple Watch, Fossil, Suunto, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and Android smartwatches
- Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 3, 4 & 5 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular
- Save up to $50 on a wide range of Fitbit activity trackers & smartwatches at the Fitbit.com sale - including discounts on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch
- Save on a wide range of Garmin smartwatches & activity trackers at the Garmin official store
- Save up to 49% on Fossil smartwatches for men and women on Amazon.com - Fossil offers touch screen watches that can be paired with cellphones and are compatible with Google, Android and IOS
- Save up to 30% on Suunto smartwatches at Amazon.com - click the link for price updates on popular series like the Suunto 9 Durable Multisport GPS watch or Suunto Ambit3 Peak GPS Heart Rate Monitor
- Save up to 49% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon - select Samsung smartwatches are compatible with Samsung Smartphones, Android devices and IOS devices
- Save on Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 smartwatches at Amazon - including instant savings on top-rated 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watches and Apple Watch Bands
Smartwatches provide easy access to mobile apps and fitness data such as heart rate and sleep quality. The Apple Watch Series 5 is one of the top smartwatches on the market. The Fossil Gen 5 is one of the top picks for Android users as it combines fitness tracking and personal assistant features. The Suunto Ambit3 Peak HR is a water resistant watch which has GPS functionality. The Samsung Galaxy Watch is another good Android-based smartwatch while the Garmin Instinct is an impressive outdoor choice.
How did Black Friday come to be called Black Friday? Black Friday is informally named for putting retailers figures 'into the black', as the large discounts and high volume of shoppers during this period typically combine into increased sales and profits.
