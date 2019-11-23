All the Best Verizon Wireless Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Verizon Fios & iPhone 11, iPhone XS, Pixel 4, Galaxy S10 & Galaxy Note10 Cell Phone Sales Compared by the Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Verizon Wireless Black Friday 2019 deals? Sales experts at The Consumer Post track Verizon prices and have rounded up the best early Verizon Fios internet bundle and Apple, Google, Samsung and more Android cell phone deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Verizon Wireless deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon Wireless remains one of the top choices when it comes to wireless services. They offer the latest cell phone models with their plans with the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, and Pixel 4 as the most common choices. Verizon also has bundled internet, TV, and telephone services in the form of the Verizon Fios which actually stands for Fiber-Optic Service.

What savings can shoppers expect on products on Black Friday? The discounts on deals offered during the Black Friday shopping holidays are much higher on average than other annual sales events. Toys, for example, were offered at an average of 31% off during last year's Black Friday, according to Adobe Digital Insights.

In recent years, more shoppers have been moving away from brick-and-mortar stores and towards online purchases. According to CNBC, the total revenue from online sales during Black Friday reached $6.22 billion in 2018, which is 23.6% more than the preceding year.

About The Consumer Post:

The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post