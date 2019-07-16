All The Best Xbox One, PS4 & Nintendo Switch Prime Day Deals (2019): Top Gaming Deals on Amazon Ranked by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the top gaming deals for Prime Day 2019. The deals team at Consumer Walk have rounded up the best Xbox, Nintendo & Sony Playstation deals and are listing them below.

Best Sony PS4 Prime Day Deals:

● Save 25% off on the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - Days Gone + God of War Bundle - this gaming console bundle is on sale now

● Save 32% off on the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 - enhance your gaming experience with this best-selling PS4 controller featuring a clickable touchpad

● Save 50% off on the Logitech Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel and Pedals - enjoy smooth and responsive driving with this dual-motor gaming wheel

● Save 25% off on the PlayStation 4 Platinum Wireless Headset - experience virtual surround sound with these gaming headphones

● Save $63 on the PlayStation VR - Astro Bot Rescue Mission & Moss Bundle - immerse yourself in 360-degree gameplay with this PS4 addon

● Save up to $200 on Sony Playstation 4 consoles, games, bundles & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on PS4 bundles, Playstation VR & DualShock controllers

Best Xbox One Prime Day Deals:

● Save 36% off on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with Controller - exclusive discounts for Prime members on this flagship console bundled with the phantom white controller

● Save $137 on the Xbox One X 1TB Console - featuring a 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray player for more immersive entertainment and gaming

● Save on the Xbox One S 1TB Console (Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Bundle) - click the link to see the price on Amazon

● Save 25% off on the Xbox One S 1TB Console (Battlefield V Bundle) - this best-selling Xbox One S bundle is on sale now

● Save 24% off on the Xbox One S PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Bundle - play PUBG in 4K on this flagship gaming console from Microsoft

● Save up to $137 on Microsoft Xbox One consoles, games, bundles & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Xbox One S & Xbox One X console bundles

Best Nintendo Prime Day Deals:

● Save $34 on the Nintendo Switch with eShop Gift Card - this special Nintendo Switch bundle is on sale for Prime members

● Save 35% off on the Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - customize your Nintendo Switch with different controller colors

● Save $10 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch - this best-selling Nintendo Switch game is on sale now at Amazon

● Save $10 on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch - this best-selling Nintendo Switch game is on sale now at Amazon

● Save up to 43% off on Nintendo consoles, games, bundles & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Nintendo Switch & Nintendo Wii gear

An annual Amazon celebration which features deals and product launches, Prime Day 2019 is on track to break spending records for the online retailer. During Prime Day last year, Amazon had more sign-ups for Prime membership than any previous day in the company's history. In total, Prime members purchased over 300,000 Instant Pot 6 Quart 7-in-1 Multi Use Cookers during last year's sale. Excluding Amazon devices, this was the best-selling overall product.

When does the Prime Day sale take place? Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale begins at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and finishes at 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, July 16.

The online sales team at Consumer Walk track Nintendo Switch, Xbox One & PS4 deals and savings on gadgets, home and outdoors gear throughout Amazon's summer sales event. Amazon's Prime Day page is live right now with thousands of deals.

