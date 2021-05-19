All the electric pickup trucks you need to watch in 2021

SEATTLE, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every pickup truck owner needs to consider electric propulsion during their next truck purchase now that states like Washington have banned the sale of gas powered vehicles by 2030. Driverbase, an automotive research and shopping website that helps drivers decide which car to buy, has published a guide with all the new electric pickup trucks for sale this year. The guide includes pictures, availability, pricing and specifications for all the best new electric trucks.

See the full list of new electric pickup trucks for sale this year:

https://driverbase.com/company/all-the-best-new-electric-trucks-you-need-to-watch-in-2021/

The optimal time to switch to electric propulsion depends on each car owner's unique situation. However, truck shoppers are about to have a wide selection of electric trucks available with all the upcoming launches including the Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, Bollinger B2, Canoo Pickup, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado Electric, GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, ATLIS XT and the Lordstown Motors Endurance.

