ALL THE SMOKE PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS ACROSS OPERATIONS, CONTENT, AND STRATEGY

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All The Smoke Productions (ATSP) today formally announced former NBA player and ATSP co-founder Jelani McCoy as its Chief Strategy Officer, and promotions for current director of operations Christina Mizzi to Vice President, Operations & Production and flagship series producer Dylan Dreyfuss to Vice President, Content & Partnerships. These appointments mark a significant milestone for the rapidly growing production and creative agency as it continues expanding its footprint across the sports and entertainment landscape.

"What sets ATSP apart is the people behind it." ~Brian Dailey, COO, All The Smoke Productions Post this ATSP Exec Team

Since its founding in 2024, All The Smoke Productions has built a robust network of more than 20 million engaged fans, establishing itself as a leader in premium sports storytelling. Central to that growth is the company's slate of weekly digital series—including All The Smoke, ATS Unplugged, Hall of Game, The Art of Ward, and Ring Champs—which serve as cornerstones of its content ecosystem and showcase its ability to deliver compelling content in both long and short forms across sports and culture.

With an expansive roster of guests ranging from Michelle Obama, Ryan Coogler, and Charlie Sheen to Reggie Miller, Mookie Betts, and Pat McAfee, ATS has evolved into a dynamic, multi-sport and entertainment platform. Its growing footprint in combat sports—through ATS FIGHT—extends beyond storytelling into premium, on-the-ground coverage of major events across the boxing landscape. From this year's Canelo vs. Crawford showdown to the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua heavyweight bout next week on Netflix, ATSP continues to play a vital and influential role in the broader fight ecosystem.

Executive Promotions

Jelani McCoy — Chief Strategy Officer

As CSO, McCoy, the veteran NBA power-forward turned media executive, serves as the steward of the ATSP brand across formats, guiding the company's forward-thinking strategic vision rooted in data, analytics, and emerging business opportunities. A co-founder and Executive Producer of the flagship program, All The Smoke, McCoy continues to shape and contribute to content across the ATSP ecosystem while charting new paths for expansion.

Dylan Dreyfuss — Vice President, Content & Partnerships

Dreyfuss, an accomplished producer and business development executive who has helped turn All The Smoke into a premium digital series, will continue to produce the company's flagship program. Dreyfuss and his team have set the industry standard in digital audience growth, social content, and creative strategy. He drives new IP development while overseeing a growing roster of premium partnerships—including DraftKings and iHeartMedia—cementing ATSP's position as a top creative collaborator across sports and entertainment.

Christina Mizzi — Vice President, Operations & Production

With vast experience leading productions both in-studio and remotely since All The Smoke's debut season more than five years ago, Mizzi's role has expanded to oversee ATSP's new headquarters in Marina Del Rey (Los Angeles) and lead the company's production operations as they scale. She directs ATSP's modernized production footprint, including live events, studio operations, and all out-of-house production, ensuring the company's creative and operational excellence keep pace with its rapid growth.

Matt Barnes, CEO of All The Smoke Productions, celebrated the announcement:

"Christina, Dylan, and Jelani have been instrumental in building All The Smoke Productions into the creative force it is today. They are part of the backbone of this team, that has become like family to those of us who founded the company. Their leadership, vision, and passion have elevated our entire company, and these promotions reflect the impact they've made on our culture, our content, and our growth."

Brian Dailey, COO of All The Smoke Productions, added:

"What sets ATSP apart is the people behind it. Jelani, Christina and Dylan each bring a tireless work ethic, inspiring passion and world-class expertise to their individual craft. Their work across the company has helped us break new ground. Together, they are helping lead our expansion in cutting-edge content, brand-building, distribution and reach. We're proud to recognize their contributions and even more excited for what's next."

ABOUT ALL THE SMOKE PRODUCTIONS

All The Smoke Productions is a full-service production and creative agency co-founded in 2024 by NBA Champions Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson and Jelani McCoy, and sports programming and marketing executive Brian Dailey. With nearly a dozen original titles currently in production, ATSP develops, creates, and distributes premium content in collaboration with the athletes and entertainers who produce it.

Stories told by the legends who lived them, ATSP's content is designed to reach fans wherever they are—across both short-form and long-form formats—and powered by a cutting-edge distribution strategy shaping the future of the digital content age.

In June 2024, ATSP launched ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT, expanding its storytelling into combat sports with premium content development and production from some of the most trusted voices in the fight game.

The ATS Productions network boasts more than 20 million followers across social platforms, built organically on the authenticity of its personalities and programs. ATSP is uniquely positioned to develop, produce, and distribute content hand-in-hand with the athletes and entertainers who bring it to life.

Media Contacts:

Chris DeBlasio

DeBlasio Communications for

All The Smoke Productions

[email protected]

SOURCE All The Smoke Productions