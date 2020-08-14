"All the Way to The Blue Midsummer of Pingtan" RV Self-Driving Campaign held in Pingtan, Pingtan International Tourism Island has Become a Self-Driving Resort
Aug 14, 2020, 09:00 ET
PINGTAN, China, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 31, the 4-day and 3-Night "All the Way to The Blue Midsummer of Pingtan" self-driving tour was successfully completed in Pingtan. The campaign was composed of ten blue theme RV cars, which became a moving and beautiful scenic spot on Pingtan Island. The campaign connected with the representative scenic spots of the island, such as Shipaiyang, Maotouqian, Fairy well, Jianmin Sand Dike (Trunk Bay), Beigang village, Haitan Fort, and rich hand-made DIY wind chimes. The blue fluorescent trail jogging, starlight party experience is unforgettable. The event was organized by Tourism, Culture and Sports Bureau of Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Area along with co-organizer Joyu Tourism Marketing Group.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:
https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8759451-pingtan-blue-midsummer-self-driving-tour/
This self-driving tour explores Pingtan's blue sea, blue sky, ecological blue, ocean passion and vitality blue, Millennium culture and art blue and romantic and charming healing blue, and shows you a Pingtan international tourism island with both original ecology and international style.
Pingtan international tourism island (Lan for short), is China's fifth largest island and Fujian's largest island. Millennium marine culture breeds blue sea and blue sky; the "blue sand" that come as scheduled from April to August every year makes people feel like entering the fantasy world of Avatar; the "blue" marine Silk Road highlights the intersection of the history and the literature and art of the times in Lan island; the international kite surfing competition, the sea crossing Strait open race, the international kiteboarding competition, cross-strait marathon, mountain & seaside biking and other sports events create Pingtan characteristic vitality blue; the world's unique stone house, the soft white coastline, the thousand year sea erosion landform, the natural beach comparable to Hawaii, Pingtan Island's original ecology and international style are inclusive, bringing you a new experience of international island tourism.
