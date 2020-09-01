All the World's a Stage, and Bearded Men the Players: Wahl Launches First-Ever 'Most Talented Beard in America' Contest

STERLING, Ill., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Got a beard, got a talent? The millions of men who raised their hand are in luck. Men's grooming leader Wahl thinks we could all use some feel-good entertainment right now, so in honor of World Beard Day (Sept. 5, 2020) it is launching the first-ever 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest. Prizes include a total of $40,000, not to mention an arsenal of Wahl grooming gear to keep those beards looking (and performing) their best.

"Wahl is dedicated to making the world a 'bearder' place," said Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "What does that mean? We're focusing on the good by shining a spotlight on entertainers and achievers who make the world a better, or 'bearder,' place to live. Our goal is for this contest to unite us with fun and positivity."

How to Enter the 'Most Talented Beard in America' Contest

From Sept. 5 – 25, 2020, men with beards can submit a video of themselves performing a talent on the contest entry page at http://bit.ly/WahlMostTalentedBeard, they can also get to the page by visiting the @WahlGrooming Facebook or Instagram pages. What kind of talent, you may ask? Anything, really. It can be singing, dancing, juggling, martial arts, ventriloquism or something no one's ever heard of.

A panel of Wahl facial hair experts will select the top 10 fuzzy-faced finalists based on talent, creativity and a well-groomed beard. Each finalist will win $500 plus a Wahl Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Trimmer and a starter kit of Wahl's new Beard Care line. Things get really exciting in mid-October when public votes help determine the finalists' fate in a follicular face-off. Prizes include:

1 st Place: $20,000 and the title of 'Wahl Man of the Year'

Place: and the title of 'Wahl Man of the Year' 2 nd Place: $10,000

Place: 3rd Place: $5,000

Will Big Talent Come From a Small Town?

Wahl's 'Most Facial Hair Friendly Cities in America' list is a perennial favorite among pogonophiles, or those who love beards. The annual research study, which started in 2014, analyzes social media conversations related to general facial hair positivity. Most recently the top spots were owned by Chicago in 2019, Philadelphia in 2018 and Dallas in 2017.

"This year has been like no other, so we decided to fine-tune the research and focus on the trend of beards becoming safer-at-home staples," explained Yde. "We were pleasantly surprised to find that in 2020 the compass for facial hair enthusiasm was pointed at small town America."

The birthplace of America's winning whiskers is anyone's guess, but chances are some serious contenders reside in the 2020 Top 10 'Most Facial Hair Friendly Cities in America':

Palm Beach, Fla. Pelham Manor, N.Y. Hoboken, N.J. Cape May, N.J. Cranbury, N.J. Piedmont, Calif. South Bay, Fla. Coos Bay, Ore. Washington, N.C. Ames, Iowa

For more information about the 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest, including official rules, visit WahlUSA.com.

Editors' note: Methodology for the 'Most Facial Hair Friendly Cities in America' study involved in-depth analysis of social media conversations from March 1-Aug. 19, 2020. Conversations with key words related to beard growing during the pandemic, including #letsgrowtogether, #coronabeard and #quarantinebeard, were compiled geographically. Cities were then ranked based on the average volume of conversations per capita. (source: Sprout Social)

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 101ST anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

