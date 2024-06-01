Sales of the all-electric EV9 three-row SUV increased for the second straight month , leading to Kia's highest EV monthly sales in history

Sportage, Telluride, Carnival, EV6 and Niro hit all-time sales records in May

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the strength of best-ever sales performances by the EV9 and Sportage nameplates, Kia America delivered more EVs and SUVs in the U.S. in May than any previous month in company history. Kia achieved sales growth in May with 75,156 units sold during the month.

Kia sold 2,187 EV9 SUVs, up 39% month-on-month, marking its best-ever monthly sales and the second consecutive month of sales growth. Driven by EV9 sales, Kia's overall EV sales grew 127% year-on-year to 7,197 units, the highest EV monthly sales ever.

ALL-TIME BEST MONTHLY SALES FOR THE KIA EV9 AND SPORTAGE SUVs LEAD KIA AMERICA TO SECOND BEST SALES MONTH IN COMPANY HISTORY IN MAY

The Sportage, Kia's best-selling model year-to-date in 2024, set a new monthly sales record with 15,512 units sold in May, while the Telluride, Carnival, EV6 and Niro each set new May sales records, helping Kia achieve its best-ever utility monthly sales. Sales of Kia's utility models accounted for 80% of total sales for the month of May.

"With model development in line with consumer needs and strong vehicle supply, Kia continued its sales growth momentum in May," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia offers a balanced mix of electric, hybrid and ICE models that are meeting customer demands, and we expect to see increased showroom traffic and transactions through dealers."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

The global debut of the upcoming, all-electric Kia EV3 compact SUV.

The start of U.S. production of the all-electric EV9 SUV, which began at the Kia Georgia manufacturing plant on May 30 .

. EV9 taking top honors at the 2024 Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) Mudfest event, taking home "Outdoor Utility Vehicle" and "Three-Row Family SUV" awards.

EV9 named the "Electric Vehicle of Texas " at the 2024 Texas Auto Writers' Association 2024 Auto Roundup.



MONTH OF MAY YEAR TO DATE Model 2024 2023 2024 2023 EV9 2,187 0 7,766 0 EV6 2,660 2,237 8,770 6,870 Rio 8 2,216 1,914 12,016 Forte 13,132 10,023 59,115 51,731 K5 1,950 5,502 9,036 24,825 Stinger 0 903 0 3,912 Soul 5,740 5,971 23,900 29,545 Niro 4,215 3,334 14,721 16,160 Seltos 6,460 7,449 26,915 26,771 Sportage 15,512 12,862 66,537 57,972 Sorento 8,826 7,764 39,738 34,895 Telluride 10,315 10,005 44,842 45,750 Carnival 4,151 3,231 17,277 13,391 Total 75,156 71,497 320,531 323,838

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE KIA America, Inc.