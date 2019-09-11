All Treats and No Tricks: Tony's Chocolonely Introduces New Halloween Tiny Tony's

"Halloween is such a fun moment for sharing chocolate, which is one of our favorite things to do. So, we picked our best-selling flavor (which just so happens to come in an orange wrapper) and made them bite-sized," said Dena White, US Marketing Manager.

Perfect for delighting trick-or-treaters or keeping for yourself (go ahead you deserve it!), the new Tiny Tony's are a delicious balance of crunchy caramel, flakey sea salt and smooth 32 percent milk chocolate. The best part about these delectable bite size bars? Like all Tony's chocolate, they are ethically sourced and 100 percent traceable back to the cocoa farms in Ghana and the Ivory Coast where they started their bean-to-bar journey.

"Isn't it strange that we hand out chocolate to children that could be made by children? At Tony's, we think it's completely unacceptable that cocoa farmers are being exploited and not paid fairly for their cocoa. Extreme poverty is the root cause of illegal child labor and modern slavery on cocoa farms in West Africa. That needs to stop," White said. "When we say we're 'crazy about chocolate, serious about people', we mean it. That's why we're launching Tiny Tony's for Halloween. Now you can share treats that are made fairly with without forced labor while also sharing our story. That helps us move one step closer to a future where all chocolate worldwide is 100 percent slave free."

The Halloween Tiny Tony's will be available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, National Coop Grocers, New Seasons, select independent natural grocers and online at tonyschocolonely.com for $8.49 per bag.

Halloween Tiny Tony's

27 individually wrapped chocolate bites in bright orange packaging

Melt in your mouth 32% milk chocolate freckled with crunchy caramel and flakey sea salt

Button-shaped chocolates with a pattern of a broken chain, symbolizing the disruption in the cocoa industry

The new Halloween Tiny Tony's is the most recent addition to the expanded line up of Tony's Chocolonely products. This summer, the chocolate company debuted the crowd-pleasing White Raspberry Popping Candy and Milk Chocolate Honey Almond Nougat bars. Can't get enough Tony's (the answer is no, you can't)? The beloved Chocotruck is hitting the road again to make new, serious friends on the East Coast this fall – check tracker to see when it will be in a city near you! Follow Tony's Chocolonely on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

About Tony's Chocolonely:

Tony's Chocolonely exists to put an end to slavery and exploitation in the cocoa industry. It's not your average chocolate company, but rather an impact company that happens to make chocolate. Founded in Amsterdam by three Dutch journalists from the TV show "Keuringsdienst van Waarde," Tony's Chocolonely has been fighting for slave-free chocolate since 2005. Their mission is to make all chocolate worldwide 100% slave free. They buy the cocoa beans directly from partner cooperatives in Ghana and the Ivory Coast and work intensively with them. They're leading by example to show the world that chocolate can be made differently. And so they inspire others to follow them. Tony's Chocolonely, Fairtrade and B-Corp certified, has grown to become the largest chocolate brand in the Netherlands and is now available in multiple markets like the USA, England, Germany, Belgium and Scandinavia. But they can't achieve their mission alone. The more people choose slave-free chocolate and share Tony's story, the sooner 100% slave-free chocolate will become the norm. The choice is yours. Are you in?

Tony's Chocolonely. Crazy about chocolate, serious about people.

SOURCE Tony’s Chocolonely

Related Links

http://tonyschocolonely.com

