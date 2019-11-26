All Vacuum Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Dyson, Roomba, Shark & Miele Vacuum Cleaner Deals Released by Saver Trends
BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best vacuum cleaner deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant Black Friday savings on Shark, Miele, Bissell, Roomba and Dyson vacuums by clicking the links below.
Best vacuum cleaner deals:
- Save up to $300 off on a wide range of cordless, upright & robot vacuum cleaners at Amazon - including savings on Dyson, Shark, Bissell & Miele vacuums
- Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava mops at Amazon - check deals on iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and E5 models
- Save up to $110 on Dyson vacuums at Walmart - includes deals on Dyson V8, V7, V6 cordless vacuums
- Save up to 42% on Shark Navigator, ION, Apex & Rocket upright, cordless & robot vacuums - save on top-rated Shark vacuums and steam mops at Walmart.com
- Save up to 40% off on Shark, Bissell, Dirt Devil & Roomba vacuum cleaners at Walmart - including discounts on top-rated cordless & robot vacuums
- Save up to $200 on Shark ION, Neato, Eufy, Rooma and ILIFE robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals available on top rated robot vacuums
- Save up to $300 on robot vacuums at Amazon - deals available on Neato, Eufy, Roborock, Roomba & more robot vacuum brands
A vacuum cleaner is a device that can suction dirt and debris on the floor, upholsteries, and other surfaces. Innovation in recent vacuum devices includes cordless designs like the modular Miele Triflex vacuum and Shark Duoclean. There is also a new market for smart cleaning units like the Dyson Robot which has a 360-degree vision and automatic cleaning pattern. For heavy-duty use, Shop Vac products offer cylindrically-shaped vacuums that can tidy up even liquid spills.
What's the story behind the term 'Black Friday'? Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving when holiday shoppers take advantage of deals offered by thousands of retail stores. Back when accounting books were hand-written, profits were noted in black and losses in red. The post-Thanksgiving shopping caused an increase in sales and profits, driving retailers' revenues into the black, leading to the term 'Black Friday'.
